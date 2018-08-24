Raiders

Raiders, Jon Gruden keep cards close to the vest in preseason win vs Packers

Raiders, Jon Gruden keep cards close to the vest in preseason win vs Packers

By Scott Bair August 24, 2018 10:45 PM

OAKLAND – The Raiders didn’t run a standard NFL dress rehearsal Friday during their third preseason game.

Fans hoping to see offensive stars shouldn't have blinked. Head coach Jon Gruden pulled quarterback Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, and running back Marshawn Lynch after one series against the Green Bay Packers. The rest of the regular offense didn’t last much longer.

Select defenders played through the first half, but not everybody. The Green Bay Packers pulled punches, sitting quarterback Aaron Rodgers among a host of others.

The Raiders won 13-6 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, by the way. Not that it matters in the slightest.

Gruden isn’t giving much away this preseason, surely leaving some tricks up his sleeve for when games actually count.

There isn’t much tape of Carr working Gruden’s offense, which is very likely by design.

Regulars will play even less, most not at all, next week in the preseason finale against Seattle.

The Raiders are largely healthy and Gruden wants to keep it that way, showing how little these exhibitions mean in the grand scheme. That’s especially true for a Raiders team with precious few roster spots that are truly open. Most guys have roles already defined, leaving little to decide in game action.

Gruden gave more extensive work to those hurt this preseason, including Gareon Conley and Marcus Gilchrist. Marquel Lee, Rashaan Melvin, Mario Edwards Jr. and Erik Harris also got extended snaps.

With little to assess regarding the Raiders offense or defense as a whole, there were a few takeaways from this one.

Let’s list them…

-- The Raiders have a backup quarterback problem. Connor Cook and EJ Manuel were awful for a second straight week, and it’s entirely possible Derek Carr’s reserve isn’t on the roster right now.

Cook struggled with accuracy. Again. EJ Manuel struggled with ball security. Again.

-- Gruden and co. will have some tough decisions on the defensive line, because they might have too many good ones. Young pass rushers showed well yet again, with Fadol Brown, Arden Key, Shilique Calhoun and Maurice Hurst standing out in a positive way. As a note, Bruce Irvin was not at Friday’s game due to an excused absence.

The Raiders generated heat anyway, a positive sign for a team that has struggled with sacks in recent seasons.

-- It sure seems like the cornerback lineup isn’t set just yet, with Daryl Worley, Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley rotating in different pairs on the outside.

-- The Raiders offensive line needs some work on the flanks, with right tackle Donald Penn having a rough start in his first start as a right tackle Kolton Miller wasn’t much better on the left, making it even smarter to get Carr out of there quickly.

Raiders notes: Shilique Calhoun credits scheme and staff for improvement

By Scott Bair August 25, 2018 1:44 PM

OAKLAND – The Raiders considered Shilique Calhoun worthy of a third-round pick. That was in 2016. Roughly 16 months later, they considered him unworthy of a roster spot.

The Michigan State product was included in last preseason’s roster cut, left off the initial 53-man roster. The three-time All-Big Ten performer wasn’t impactful as a rookie, and wasn’t effective playing the strong-side linebacker/edge rushing combo role in Ken Norton Jr.’s defense.

Lackluster production didn’t just get Calhoun cut. It sent him through waivers unclaimed. He re-signed with the Raiders, however, on their practice squad.

He was brought back to the active roster on Oct. 14 last year, but primarily worked on special teams and seemed to be a long shot to make this year’s roster.

Fast forward to Saturday night. Calhoun’s now firmly in the mix to make this team.

While head coach Jon Gruden has shown no allegiance to recent draft picks – Clive Walford, Jihad Ward and Obi Melifonwu have all been jettisoned – the staff and has invested time in developing others. Calhoun is one.

A strong training camp has been supported by preseason performance, where he has eight tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits.

Calhoun’s confidence is back after a rough NFL start, but he remains focused on improvement over a quest for a roster spot.

“The key is understanding myself as a player, I understand the good I can do,” Calhoun said after Friday’s 13-6 preseason victory over Green Bay. “But I have to minimize the bad so that, at the end of the day, they realize I can contribute to the defense at a high level and be accountable at the same time."

Calhoun takes responsibility for previous shortcomings. He also acknowledges this new coaching staff has given him second life and expedited his development. Calhoun was moved to an edge rushing spot that better fits his skill set and what he was asked to at Michigan State.

“I think the style of defense they run really fits me as a player,” Calhoun said. "It allows me to be aggressive, allows me to be the person that I was before I got here. It lets me be the person I was in high school, the person I was in college. It allows me to be aggressive and make plays."

Calhoun hopes to make plays in the regular season, but that remains uncertain. Edge rusher is a highly competitive spot, with Khalil Mack (when he shows up), Bruce Irvin and Arden Key as primary options. Fadol Brown as also fared well this offseason, and Frostee Rucker provides a veteran presence up front.

Gruden explains Obi exit

Gruden sent 2017 second-round safety Obi Melifonwu packing on Friday, waiving him with an injury designation after just one season in silver and black. He cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve, but it’s virtually certain he never plays for the Raiders again.

He barely played due to hip and knee injuries last year, and a “lower-body injury” took him out halfway through training camp. That was it, and Gruden made his a corresponding move upon signing Dominique Rodger-Cromartie.

“The No. 1 ability is availability, and he was unavailable,” Gruden said. “Look, it’s probably best for him and best for us to get someone in here who can help us on the field.”

Gruden also discussed why he added Rodgers-Cromartie to help the secondary.

“We have had a number of corners go down and we need somebody to come in here and make a play that hasn’t,” Gruden said. “With the history in this league he has a lot of clout. A lot of people know who he is. We are hoping we can rejuvenate him, get him accumulated into our defense and potentially utilize his skills. He has been improving for a long time. He can play.”

Piñeiro remains out

Rookie kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed his second straight game with a groin injury suffered near training camp’s end. Gruden said it’s uncertain when he’ll be able to return to work when asked if his health issues might linger close to the regular season.

Gruden said veteran Mike Nugent has done well kicking for Piñeiro. He is 3-for-4 on field goal attempts the last two weeks, with just three touchbacks in eight kickoffs.

In other injury news, receiver Griff Whalen was seen leaving the Coliseum in a walking boot.

Keep an eye on Harris

The Raiders coaching staff has become enamored with safety Erik Harris. Primarily a special teams player last year, he has worked his way into the defensive mix with a solid offseason program and training camp.

Gruden keeps saying Harris is in the mix to start, and backed that up with action on Friday night. Harris was announced with the defensive starters and ran with the first unit early in the third preseason game. Karl Joseph's starting job isn't as secure as it once was, with Harris vying for time with Marcus Gilchrist, Joseph, and Reggie Nelson.

"Erik has been consistent," Gruden said. "He is a good communicator on the back end and has made some plays on the ball. He also shows leadership and has been very consistent. I think he did some good things tonight.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels ready to go despite minimal preseason work

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels ready to go despite minimal preseason work

By Scott Bair August 25, 2018 9:27 AM

OAKLAND – Derek Carr planned to play into the second quarter on Friday night. That’s what the Raiders quarterback had heard, and that was his expectation after his first offensive series.

Head coach Jon Gruden had new new marching orders.

“He just came up to me after that drive and said, ‘I’ve seen enough. You’re good. You’re done,’” Carr said. “I didn’t know that was his plan, or even if it was his plan.”

Maybe it was the sack-fumble Carr took on his final play. More likely, it was simpler than that. Gruden knows Carr will be the unquestioned starter, and he has more pressing concerns evaluating his backups.

Either way, Carr played just seven snaps in a 13-6 victory over Green Bay. He only played six to open the preseason against Detroit and zero last week at the L.A. Rams.

It’s a virtual certainty Carr won’t play a single second in Seattle Thursday night.

“I have seen enough,” Gruden said. “There isn’t much more for me to see.”

Carr has been excellent in training camp. He and Gruden have bonded over a shared work ethic and love of offensive schematics. He has applied Gruden’s teachings well, executing the coaches vision precisely and with great consistency. A few extra preseason snaps won’t change that.

Carr connected on a deep shot to Amari Cooper. It wasn’t a perfect throw, but Cooper high-pointed the ball and gained 49 yards. He just missed Lee Smith on the next play. His best throw came on 3rd-and-7 – a tough situation he hoped to get – a dime to Jared Cook that set up first-and-goal. Carr floated a perfect ball to Cook, who faked a cut inside before breaking outside toward the sideline.

After two runs and that sack, Gruden pulled the plug.

“I wanted to get Connor (Cook) first team all offensive line for a couple series,” Gruden said. “But we have a pretty good idea who our starters are on offense. I was really pleased with Derek on how he started the game.”

Carr was also happy with his work in the short stint.

“It was good to get back out there, complete some passes and have a third down,” Carr said. “I really wanted a tough third down, and we got it. It was good.”

That initial series should conclude Carr’s preseason. If that’s the case, as expected, Carr’s ready to get going Sept. 10 against the Rams.

“It is different because I don't play as much (in this preseason), but we get so many things done in practice,” Carr said. “It's very tough, it's game-like and the kind of things I need to see and feel. Going out there today and being able to get hit a couple times, move in the pocket and find throws was nice.

“You don't need too much of that in the preseason, but just to get a few plays in here and there is good. If we practice at speed the way that we do, I feel that you can go out there in preseason and play a couple plays and be ready for the season."

Carr has found great sync with Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, starting receivers who also exited after the first series. That provides confidence he doesn’t need any more work, and he’ll go into the regular season primed and ready to produce.

“We get a lot of practice reps, especially the way Coach Gruden designs his practices, it's all around the quarterback,” Carr said. “He's setting it up so I can be the most prepared in his mind, it's not my mind. I feel good about it and if the coach feels good about it, you can guarantee the players feel good about it.

"I feel in good rhythm, I feel in sync with those guys. I have guys that are easy to throw to, they're easy to talk to, so it makes it a lot easier."

