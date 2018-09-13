Colin Kaepernick has reached the news-for-just-existing stage of his public life, so it is inordinately important that you know that he has just been named to the Pitman (Turlock) High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
This is not in and of itself anything to note, since he was a three-sport star at Pitman who excelled at the University of Nevada and then played in the National Football League, and on that resume alone of course he should go in.
But Kaepernick’s name has been turned into a dog whistle for every paid pundit in America to make sweeping analyses of the nation’s continued divide. Today, for example, Pitman High School is now being praised for ignoring the rage of the right, and is also on someone’s enemies list for recognizing one of their own.
We’re just anticipating the blowback here, mind you, but we have complete confidence that it is coming. Kaepernick was a student who merits recognition at his school, and in all likelihood resonates far more with the current student body than any currently elected official or history book footnote.
But schools aren’t just for kids to learn the best ways to be functioning adults. They are nascent battlegrounds where people whose lives will be made poorer without the ability to foam-mouth about things they in large part don’t want to understand. And as Kaepernick makes them turn theatrical in their apoplexy, they will note his induction into the prestigious Pitman Hall of Fame and conclude that one more center of higher learning has taken the irrevocable turn into a moral sewer.
Not because Kaepernick actually impacts them or anyone they know in any way at all, mind you. It’s just his existence. They need people to know that he is everything that made America a shameful place because he disturbed their Pavlovian world of iconography. What he says doesn’t matter. It’s that he is.
So Pitman High School did a thing that doesn’t even rise to the level of right or wrong. They honored one of their sons for services rendered to the athletic department in a way that is perfectly normal and un-noteworthy. A simple congratulations should suffice.
Except that Kaepernick belongs not to Pitman High any more, but to a rabid citizenry and their pundit guides. And his endurance of that, as much as any reason, is why Pitman High shouldn’t be his ast Hall of Fame.
The Erik Karlsson trade is very clearly the second-biggest deal in San Jose Sharks history, and that only because nothing is going to beat the Joe Thornton trade almost 13 years ago.
That turned out to be a massive swindle for the Sharks, fueled in part by Boston’s zeal to solve its Thornton problem (he didn’t win six Stanley Cups in his five seasons as a Bruin). The Karlsson deal seems to resemble that deal in that Ottawa wanted Karlsson gone as part of its ritual franchise-gutting, and Doug Wilson had already removed their issues with Mike Hoffman earlier in the season.
But for non-hockey fans, this still ranks among the biggest acquisitions in Bay Area history regardless of sport – if and only if he gives what the trades implies, a clear path to the Stanley Cup.
For the moment, Karlsson represents hope rather than deeds. He was an indisputably great player in Ottawa, still has plenty of tread on the tires, and changes the Cup equation for every contender.
But without the advantage of the advanced hindsight that actual Stanley Cup parades can provide, he must be placed behind the following:
-- Barry Bonds (no title, but he is unmatched for talent, impact, stadium construction or controversy).
-- Kevin Durant (took the Warriors from merely great to generational, and helps with social media).
-- Steve Young, Fred Dean or Deion Sanders (each helped the 49ers win a Super Bowl, though Young was clearly most impactful, and two of the three got network gigs afterward).
-- Ted Hendricks, Willie Brown and Jim Plunkett (helped the Raiders do the same).
-- The re-acquisition of Rick Barry (the Warriors’ title in 1975 was largely his doing, though the Warriors’ greater strength was its ensemble quality).
-- Andre Iguodala (the first free agent to actively choose Golden State and the 2015 NBA Finals MVP).
-- Dave Stewart and Dennis Eckersley (pillars of the A’s 1989 World Series, and icons since).
There are others if you want to delve deeper (and hey, you’re the only who knows your work schedule), but this gives you an idea of the bar that needs clearing for the momentary enthusiasm of getting Erik Karlsson to become an enduring achievement in the annals of Bay Area talent grabs.
At the moment, Karlsson is probably closer to Chris Webber going to Sacramento in 1998, taking a bad team and making it a factor in a league that has shunned it before and after. The Sharks haven’t been shunned as much as they have been pandered to as the team that can’t win the big prize and has only gotten to play for it once. In other words, they’re not the Kings.
But the Sharks are the new hot flavor in the NHL in the way that Golden State was in 2013 and 2014. A parade permit is the limit and the expectation, and when that happens, Karlsson’s name can go on the above list.
OAKLAND -- There is actually no Raider Nation, and really hasn’t been since the team left Oakland the first time. It has more resembled a confederation of smaller states bound together by the symbols and the occasional successes, but still clinging to their own separate versions of what Raiderhood in the 21st Century actually means. They unite around the idea of the team and results when warranted, but have any number of separate motivations and philosophies. Raider Nation, essentially, is the Balkans.
Thus, while the 33-13 loss to the patently superior Los Angeles Rams in the home opener clearly devastated the audience, they all found different reasons to be dismayed, and different views on just how much worse this team will be than the one that got Jack Del Rio fired in January.
Put another way, they didn’t even bother to boo Ram cornerback Marcus Peters when he paid his groinal homage to Marshawn Lynch on the pick-six that finished the scoring. Raider fans of old would have never tolerated that, even from one of their own, whom Peters is. The Oakland lifers understood – that’s what Oakland does.
But everyone else – the ones who stayed – they were just too beaten to boo.
They entered the building with some trepidation; the sting of the Khalil Mack trade was still fresh and made fresher by the havoc he rained upon the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. The Rams were one of the game’s realest deals.
But the fans believed, as they always have. They roared and remonstrated through an interesting first half in which the much-maligned defense forced Rams coach Sean McVay to avoid using running back Todd Gurley and the offense played a safe but efficient half guided by Marshawn Lynch’s indomitability. They didn’t boo Jon Gruden for trading Mack, and they didn’t snipe at Mark Davis for getting all those change-of-address cards. They weren’t ready to cut ties with the good old days, such as they are. They were ready to bestow another dose of BOTD (benefit of the doubt) upon a team that historically hasn’t been worth the bother since shortly after the turn of the century.
And then it collapsed in a series of sequentially-timed heaps, almost like a controlled demolition. Lynch touched the ball four times in the second half, and Amari Cooper was targeted only three times as part of a wide-receiver-less offense. Carr lost his confidence, his touch and even his gift for spatial recognition; his three interceptions were positively awful judgments.
In all, They. Simply. Stopped.
The defense, which had held Los Angeles to 98 total yards and only nine first downs, got only one stop in Los Angeles’ final five drives. McVay forced Gurley to be the game’s defining player, and on the sidelines Gruden managed mostly to offer just a look of lipless consternation.
And the fans didn’t even boo. They had nothing to give and too many targets splayed out before them. Mack was gone. Carr was awful. Cooper was invisible. Lynch was rendered inert. There was no pass rush to trouble Rams quarterback Jared Goff. And depending on how they chose to prioritize the depth of this failure, Raider Nation splintered into its constituent elements.
They could blame Gruden, or Carr by extension, Mark Davis or Reggie McKenzie. They could blame a vanilla-on-mayonnaise offense, a defense that caused no fear, a future being put off yet again, even the growing spectre of Nevada. They could blame them all, or just cherry-pick their favorites. This was a game that offered all the scapegoats, and every province in the Nation, from Oaktown out to the Valley and south on I-5 could choose its own target and not be wrong.
They couldn’t even find common ground in opposition to Peters, because in the moment he twisted his body in mid-leap and seized his delicates to reprise the famous Lynch touchdown in Super Bowl The 49th, he was still regarded as OOTO – One Of Their Own, a man of the neighbodhood talking truth through an off-color mime that Oakland natives could understand more readily (“I did the Beast Mode. That’s what I did,” he said) than their own football team.
It could get better than this, mind you. Nothing is impossible, and an entire season of Gruden doing postgame pressers that sound like he was imitating Del Rio is almost too much for even neutral observers to bear.
But there’s only one first impression to be made, and this was it. A barely endurable disaster without any of the fun explosions and rage. Just a sense that the end times really are upon all the parts of Raider Nation, and those times may not be worth watching.