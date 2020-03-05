Sharks

Noah Gregor showing confidence, proving to Sharks he belongs in NHL

Noah Gregor showing confidence, proving to Sharks he belongs in NHL

By Brian Witt March 05, 2020 11:31 PM

SAN JOSE -- Noah Gregor made his NHL debut with the Sharks on Oct. 19 after being called up from the AHL earlier that day. The 21-year-old appeared in 10 of San Jose's next 12 games, totaling zero points and posting a minus-6 before being sent back down to the Barracuda on Nov. 17.

A week later, Gregor was called back up and scored his first career NHL goal in the next game he played. However, that would be the only point he registered before once again being sent back to the Barracuda towards the end of December after seven more NHL games.

Gregor had to wait almost an entire two months for his next pot of coffee in the NHL. Given how he has played since, he might have said goodbye to the AHL for good.

In getting the primary assist on Stefan Noesen's first-period power-play goal in the Sharks' 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, Gregor offered the latest evidence that he has no intention of ever being sent back down. Since being called up on Feb. 13, he now has tallied three points (one goal, two assists) across eight games.

"Just a lot of confidence," Gregor explained what's different in this go-around with the Sharks following Thursday's loss. "I went down and worked on some things that translated into my recent call-up, and I think I've done a pretty good job of being confident and knowing I can play at this level."

While Gregor's self-confidence might be near an all-time high, he has also been given indications from the coaching staff that they, too, have confidence in him. Interim coach Bob Boughner recently moved Gregor up to the first line alongside Logan Couture and Evander Kane, and the rookie was actually manning the point on the power play when he found Noesen for the goal.

"He thinks the game very well. He's fast," Noesen described Gregor. "Overall, his hockey IQ is pretty good. Every time he's on the ice he creates something, and that's what you want to see."

San Jose's captain echoed a similar sentiment. 

"He's quick," Couture said of his new linemate. "He's smart. He sees the game well. As he gets more experience, he's going to get some more patience with the puck. He has a creativity where he can make plays. You can tell he's a skill player -- and he has got a good shot."

Both of the goals Gregor has scored at the NHL level support that last assessment.

Given the current state of the Sharks and the fact they're all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, you can expect Gregor to get plenty more opportunities to prove that he belongs. Consequently, he'll likely find himself in positions he's not accustomed to.

Such was the case Thursday night when Gregor had to fill in defensively for Brent Burns, who had previously jumped up in the play and was unable to get back as a Wild skater moved into the neutral zone. In an effort to get into better defensive positioning, Gregor attempted to transition from skating forwards to backwards.

To put it lightly: It wasn't the most graceful look.

"A little better skating forwards than backwards," Gregor said with a chuckle. "Tough pivot there by me."

[RELATED: Sharks' emergency goalie reveals how he prepares to play]

There surely will be more growing pains for Gregor as he continues to establish himself at the NHL level, but since his most recent call-up, those have often been overshadowed by evidence of promise.

Gregor has no intention of going back to the AHL, and lately, he's playing like it.

Sharks' Evander Kane reveals what caused his recent production spike

Sharks' Evander Kane reveals what caused his recent production spike

By Scott Bair March 06, 2020 11:02 AM

SAN JOSE -- Evander Kane’s worst stretch of the season was followed by an excellent one. The talented forward recorded six points in the first three games of this Sharks homestand, with three goals and three assists, including on Logan Couture’s decisive overtime score against New Jersey.

It should come as no shock the Sharks won each time. Kane’s points streak ended during Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center, but he still generated opportunities that didn’t find the net. That included a late third-period laser beam that would’ve tied it, if not for a glove save.

Kane’s recent quality could constitute an about-face. Kane served a three-game suspension for a hit seemingly unworthy of such punishment and was benched by interim head coach Bob Boughner at Madison Square Garden in his return to action.

He was generating chances after that, but couldn’t find the net during a miserable, winless Sharks road trip where Brenden Dillon, Patrick Marleau and Barclay Goodrow all were traded before the deadline.

Then Kane came home and got red hot. The 28-year oldwas quick to caution against links between riding pine and this points surge. Getting benched didn’t inspire better play. There was something larger at play, a team-wide mentality shift that led to better performances following an awful East Coast swing.

“I think it’s easy to look at that as a turning point for me. Honestly, it really wasn’t,” Kane said Thursday morning, before the Sharks lost to Minnesota. “Do I agree with what transpired in New York? No. But there’s no disputing that we didn’t win a game on that trip. That was rough.

“That was the important realization, that we had to alter our attitudes and our mindset as an entire group or it would be a long ride to the finish. I think we came back stronger. We obviously didn’t have a great start against New Jersey, but we finished well and that was huge. When you play top teams, you have to bring it or you’re going to get a-- kicked. Showing well against Pittsburgh and Toronto illustrated that we were playing the right way, and we have to continue doing that.”

Thursday’s loss wasn’t a setback in that regard. While there were moments of lackluster play, the Sharks worked hard through the final buzzer but couldn’t secure an equalizer despite a 20-3 shot advantage in the third period.

Kane has played well on this homestand. So has Joe Thornton, and captain Logan Couture upon return from injury. Brent Burns was the Sharks' player of the month. Goalkeeper Martin Jones has picked it up of late -- he’d certainly like another shot at Thursday’s first Wild goal -- as the veteran stars try to finish strong while working with several young prospects.

“When your top players are going well the team usually has success,” Kane said. “I think we’ve been through a lot this year. We were so used to [fired head coach Pete DeBoer and Steve Spott and other departed assistants] being here, and I think there was a lengthy adjustment period to this new group here and them kind of figuring it out a little bit. I think, as players we’ve kind of had enough and have taken it upon ourselves to push to have a strong finish.

“I mean, like I’ve said, we’re still the San Jose Sharks. We are still a top team. We didn’t have the year we wanted but we want to use these last [15] games to remind ourselves of that as well and build some confidence going into next season.”

Kane is driven to push for goals, and despite a lackluster season for the team and some individual lowlights -- including two three-game suspensions -- the forward is just six goals from 30. That’s his career-high, which can be matched before the season’s out.

“It’s always nice to reach that number,” Kane said. “There aren’t many guys who get to 30, but that’s not the ultimate goal. If I get to 30, then I want to get to 40. I just want to keep scoring and helping my team win. We’ve had problems scoring this year for whatever reason. Our [2.6] goals per game average is relatively low. Last year, it was the opposite [at 3.50]. It has been a little different, and that has been a reason why we haven’t been winning games. I’m trying to score as much as I can because that helps the team win.”

[RELATED: Sharks' emergency goalie reveals how he prepares to play]

Kane is capable of helping the Sharks surge. He was awesome in November, with eight points in seven games to start the month and 12 over the 30-day span. The Sharks were 11-4 during their best stretch of the season, but couldn’t sustain such play over a long haul.

Another run like that probably won’t produce an identical record considering all the injuries and trades that have transpired since, but Kane hopes to finish the string on a high note individually and as part of the Sharks collective.

“It’s definitely nice to put the puck in the net consistently,” Kane said. “The more you play like this the better you feel. When you’re getting touches and assists and getting involved on scoring chances that goes a long way. It builds positive momentum you feel like you can sustain. Ultimately though, it’s all about finishing. I look back at that road trip and feel like I could’ve had six goals.

"I had great chances in the Islanders game. I had a few breakaways against the Rangers where I didn’t find the net. But if you continue to generate chances good things will come from it. You can’t get frustrated. You have to keep working and keep pushing to create. I feel like I have been creating for the last six or seven games. Now the puck’s starting go in. That’s a good thing.”

Ex-Sharks players, coach to root for with San Jose not in NHL playoff race

deboerusatsi.jpg
USATSI

Ex-Sharks players, coach to root for with San Jose not in NHL playoff race

By Brodie Brazil March 06, 2020 7:00 AM

Sharks fans are about to find themselves in the rare position of witnessing a Stanley Cup Playoff tournament begin from the outside looking in. It has happened just twice since 1997.

The scenario brings a question: If not San Jose, what former Sharks might we want to win it all?

Here’s a quick guide on who to pull for in the Cup chase.

Alex Stalock, Minnesota Wild

The Wild, like Stalock, would be underdogs from the start, which would be fun. Stalock originally was drafted by San Jose but ultimately traded away just months before the Sharks went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. After that, he landed a new contract in Minnesota, where he has maintained ever since. This season, Stalock already set career highs in starts and wins.

Prognosis: It would be a great hockey story if Stalock could lead a wild-card team into a Cup winner.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

This one is largely sentimental for Sharks fans, still fond of their former captain, who was not retained over the summer. Pavelski actually has struggled in his first year with Dallas, with his offensive stats about half of what they were in each of the last several seasons in San Jose. That established, the Stars are a deep team with potential lockdown goaltending.

Prognosis: Pavelski in green is the only reason a Sharks fan would ever show love for the Dallas Stars.

Joonas Donskoi and Matt Nieto, Colorado Avalanche

While Donskoi and Nieto didn’t have long or storied careers in San Jose, both were important players during important times for the franchise. And it also shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone how well Colorado has come together in recent years with players like Gabe Landiskog and Nathan MacKinnon leading the youth movement.

Prognosis: Sharks fans would be happy for Donskoi and Nieto but more concerned about Colorado as a long-standing force in the Western Conference.

Peter DeBoer, Vegas Golden Knights

The coach who led San Jose to its first-ever Stanley Cup Final was dismissed this past December. Then, less than two months later, he joined one of the Sharks’ biggest rivals. There’s no question that despite some of its detours this season, Vegas still is loaded with talent, and DeBoer is more than qualified to lead them deep. After all, look at his inaugural seasons in San Jose and New Jersey. Both resulted in Cup Final appearances.

Prognosis: With absolutely nothing against Pete DeBoer personally or professionally, if you want this to happen, you cannot claim to be a Sharks fan.

Barclay Goodrow, Tampa Bay Lightning 

He scored what many consider the biggest goal in Sharks franchise history, and now he has a chance to play with a high-powered, high-potential Lightning club out East.  Tampa also is highly motivated, after being the first team qualified, and eliminated from last year’s playoffs. Goodrow was extremely well-liked by teammates in California, and his ascent in San Jose was the kind of progression that makes an organization proud.

Prognosis: After being “that close” in several recent seasons, it would be fitting to see this version of Tampa Bay rewarded with a Cup, including a deadline-acquired player like Goodrow who might have pushed them over the top.

Patrick Marleau, Pittsburgh Penguins

This one is difficult. Some would argue Sidney Crosby already has won enough. Others would recall what Pittsburgh did to San Jose in June 2016. But at the end of it all, you have to just look at the face of 40-year-old Patrick Marleau. A Stanley Cup literally is all that’s missing from a storied hockey resume. The Penguins certainly have all the tools to be the last team standing, and “Mr. Shark” might even come back to San Jose next season, anyways.

Prognosis: Even if you didn’t pull for Pittsburgh specifically during these playoffs, it’s guaranteed you would shed a tear to see Marleau holding a Cup. 

Jason Demers, Arizona Coyotes

The former Sharks defenseman of 300 games has been plagued with injuries in each of the last two seasons in Arizona, but he always was highly regarded among teammates during his time with San Jose. Since being traded by the Sharks in 2015, he has seen time in Dallas, Florida and now with the Coyotes. San Jose drafted Demers as a seventh-round pick in 2008.

Prognosis: Seeing Demers and the "Desert Dogs" make even a deep run would be refreshing for genuine hockey fans who have watched this franchise fight for survival to exist in the last decade. 

Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers

Braun was one of the most underrated Sharks of recent times, and a lot of fans correlated San Jose’s struggles of this season to the departures of players like him and Pavelski last summer. This season, the Flyers have benefited from the reliable defenseman to the tune of 19 points and a minus-1 rating. Braun plays more than 17 minutes per night for an 87-point Philly team that has successfully caught Washington in the standings.

Prognosis: The Flyers, like Braun, might not be on enough people’s radar to win the Cup. A fitting connection.

Dylan DeMelo, Winnipeg Jets

DeMelo had his world changed on the day before training camp opened in 2018. That’s when he and Chris Tierney were traded to Ottawa in the blockbuster Erik Karlsson deal. On Feb. 24, DeMelo was traded once more, from the Senators to a reinvigorated Jets club. He’s back on a contender for the first time in a while, but the Jets are in an extremely crowded race just to qualify for a second wild-card spot.

Prognosis: This season has been one personnel hurdle after the next for Winnipeg, and if the Jets were to do something special, players like DeMelo would be seen with extra value. And that would be rewarding.

[RELATED: Third time a charm for Gregor with Sharks]

Brenden Dillon, Washington Capitals

Dillon was in tears, for what turned out to be his final interview as a Shark in the San Jose dressing room. The moment was touching, genuine and very “on brand” for the team-first defenseman. There almost was a certainty that he would be traded before the deadline, and now he sits next to Alexander Ovechkin’s stall. “Dilly” already has acclimated well to his new teammates, many of which still have the taste of champagne on their tongues from 2018.

Prognosis: If you're a fan of good people, you're a fan of Brenden Dillon, and who wouldn’t want to watch him party alongside Alexander Ovechkin?

Load more