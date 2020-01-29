Warriors

Mavs' Mark Cuban says Willie Cauley-Stein trade a 'steal-and-a-half'

By Drew Shiller January 29, 2020 4:04 PM

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon Jan. 21.

Three days later, the Mavs acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

That selection is expected to land in the mid 50s because it's the Utah Jazz's pick, and they currently boast the fifth-best record in the NBA.

According to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, it was a great deal for his franchise.

From the Warriors' perspective -- they didn't possess a 2020 second-round pick (coincidentally enough, the Mavs have it from the Andrew Bogut trade in July 2016) but now do.

They also were able to create a guaranteed open roster spot for next season because Cauley-Stein has a 2020-21 player option that he could have exercised.

In addition:

Cauley-Stein made his Mavs debut Tuesday night -- recording four points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a little over 12 minutes off the bench.

In the end, the trade just might work out very well for both sides.

Warriors' Steve Kerr opens up about Marquese Chriss' practice situation

Warriors' Steve Kerr opens up about Marquese Chriss' practice situation

By Logan Murdock January 29, 2020 6:14 PM

In the midst of their transitional season, the Warriors roster is constantly evolving. 

Golden State's latest twist has come in the frontcourt. After trading Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas last week, the Warriors have just two big centers, including two-way center Marquese Chriss. Because of Chriss' contract situation, he's often forced to sitting out practices, providing a unique circumstance for his coach. 

"It's not ideal, but this is what it is, and he's doing a great job of just getting the work in where he can." Steve Kerr told reporters in Boston Wednesday morning. 

At the moment, Chriss has just 18 available days remaining on the NBA roster. To preserve those days, the Warriors have opted to keep him out of most practices. Typically, Chriss will watch game film, including individual film on practice days. Prior to Sunday's practice in Philadelphia, Chriss worked out in the gym located in the team's hotel. 

He gets his conditioning in, his shooting in. It just has to be done individually.

Last fall, Chriss joined the team hoping to revitalize his career. Through 37 games, he did that, averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. However, he was released in order to make room for Damion Lee in the wake of Golden State's hard cap. A week later, Chriss signed a pro-rated two-way contract with the team. Now, a week after Golden State traded Cauley-Stein, Chriss has become the team's starting center.  

"It's pretty unique," Kerr said. "I'm fairly certain that there's never been a two-way guy who was your starting center and couldn't practice because you're saving his days."

Despite Chriss' current contract, the big man has expressed a desire to remain with the team long-term. In the interim, Kerr will continue to reconcile his roster setup. 

"It almost doesn't even make sense, but it's kind of where we are right now," Kerr said. "Good thing is, he's been around all season, so he knows our foundation, he knows what we're trying to accomplish. But we do need practice time too."

Warriors' Steve Kerr hopes Kevon Looney can return during road trip

Warriors' Steve Kerr hopes Kevon Looney can return during road trip

By Logan Murdock January 29, 2020 2:59 PM

Warriors forward Kevon Looney has hoped to consistently get on the floor for much of the season. That hasn't happened.

But now, coach Steve Kerr provided a bit of optimism regarding Looney's status.

"The hope is that he'll play on this trip at some point," Kerr told reporters in Boston on Wednesday morning. 

Looney participated in a full practice in Boston on Wednesday and has been doing so for since last week, according to Kerr. In recent weeks, Looney has spent much of his time in the Warriors facility, and can occasionally be seen working out following home games.

Looney has missed the last few weeks with abdominal soreness, and before that, he was limited with a neuropathic condition in his hamstring, forcing him to miss training camp and the first month of the season. When asked if the two injuries were related earlier this month, Kerr declined to respond

Looney, who signed a three-year, $14 million contract last summer, has become an integral part of Golden State's core. Nine months ago, Kerr called Looney a 'foundational piece' during the team's postseason run. Last month, with injuries mounting, Looney expressed frustration with how his season has played out. 

"I just want to get my body healthy and work on my game," Looney told NBC Sports Bay Area. "I feel like I worked a lot over the summer to expand my range, and being hurt, you're trying to find your rhythm so you go back to what you know, trying to get back to what got me here. So, this season is about getting healthy and my body right, and continue to work on my game and get back to where I was on defense and work on the stuff I've been working on all summer."

Looney should get his wish soon. Golden State is in the midst of a five-game road trip, and will play the Celtics on Thursday, the Cavaliers on Saturday, followed by games against the Wizards and Nets next week.

