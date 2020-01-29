Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon Jan. 21.
Three days later, the Mavs acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick.
That selection is expected to land in the mid 50s because it's the Utah Jazz's pick, and they currently boast the fifth-best record in the NBA.
According to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, it was a great deal for his franchise.
. @mcuban calls Cauley-Stein acquisition “a steal-and-a-half. We got really lucky. And Dwight comes back, we’ll be even better at that position.”— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 28, 2020
From the Warriors' perspective -- they didn't possess a 2020 second-round pick (coincidentally enough, the Mavs have it from the Andrew Bogut trade in July 2016) but now do.
They also were able to create a guaranteed open roster spot for next season because Cauley-Stein has a 2020-21 player option that he could have exercised.
In addition:
Golden State will now drop $2.57M below the hard cap. The trade will also save the Warriors $5.66M toward the luxury tax. The team now has a $9.3M tax bill and $3.7M above the threshold. The Warriors also have 2 open roster spots.— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 24, 2020
Cauley-Stein made his Mavs debut Tuesday night -- recording four points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a little over 12 minutes off the bench.
In the end, the trade just might work out very well for both sides.