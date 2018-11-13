Warriors

Sources: Draymond Green crossed line bringing up Kevin Durant free agency

By Monte Poole November 13, 2018 8:23 PM

OAKLAND -- Neither Warriors general manager Bob Myers nor coach Steve Kerr shed much light on the reasons for their decision to suspend Draymond Green on Tuesday. There is no doubt both men were deeply bothered.

That much was clear from their austere responses in separate pregame news conferences.

Multiple sources say Kevin Durant and Green exchanged profanities while quarreling late Monday night, as the Warriors were losing to the Clippers in Los Angeles. That happens, at some point, in most competitive locker rooms. It has happened with the Warriors, between Durant and Green.

What pushed this dispute to another level, according to sources, is that Green also brought up Durant’s upcoming free agency.

That, according to a team source, is where Green crossed the line. And it’s why Myers and Kerr, both accustomed to Green’s customary outbursts, felt a suspension was warranted.

Name-calling is one thing, contract-baiting another. It’s disrespectful.

“Something you don’t do in the NBA is talk about another man’s money,” one league source said Tuesday, prior to the Warriors' game against the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena.

Which might explain why Kerr, usually willing to engage in conversation, kept most of his answers brief, looking as if he’d rather discuss anything else. And why Myers never looked so tired, his eyes redder than I can ever recall.

The Warriors’ flight from L.A. didn’t arrive in Oakland until about 2 a.m. Tuesday, and we can safely assume neither Myers nor Kerr slept well.

Yet both insisted Durant’s free agency isn't a topic in the Warriors' locker room and that it was unrelated to the dispute between Durant and Green on Monday in LA.

“Nobody ever talks about Kevin’s free agency,” Kerr said.

“I don’t think it is [a topic],” Myers said. “I’m sure that’s going to be the idea in some people’s minds. But being around this team, being around these players ... it’s hard to win a championship. You can’t allow anything else your locker room, in the narrative. This team has done a good job of that.

“I know it may appear as if it looked easy over the last [few years]. It’s not. If you’re in the locker room, if you’re in our organization, it’s hard. We’ll get through it and we’ll keep moving.”

Given the history between Green and Durant, it’s altogether likely that this incident will not have lasting consequences. It’s not likely to drive the decision Durant will make in July. They fuss. They get on each other’s nerves. They hang out.

“I think we’ll be fine,” Kerr said. “We’re a team that goes through stuff just like everybody else. Things happen, bumps in the road. You’ve got to move forward. It’s all part of coaching a team and it’s part of being on a team. You have get through adversity, and there are some difficult time and you get through them.”

Though the Green-Durant squabble started with a basketball decision made by Green -- he dismissed Durant’s pleadings for the ball in the final seconds of a tie game Monday night, and the Warriors failed to get a shot -- that is not the basis for the suspension.

“As far as what decision coaches and player make, there’s a thousand decisions they make out there,” Myers said. “So I don’t get into this or that, as far as what he should or shouldn’t have done.”

It was, however, what set off Durant. It also bothered a few other Warriors who questioned Green’s decision. Passing the ball to Durant for a potential game-winning shot “would have solved multiple problems,” according to one source.

Instead, the Warriors have to hope any animosity will be brief, as it has been in the past. They have to hope Green still will be the fiery presence that stirs their offense and fuels their defense — and that he makes peace with Durant.

They also have to hope Durant is willing to forgive and move on.

Both conclusions are likely. That’s the history of the Durant-Green relationship. It’s at times tempestuous, but that always has passed for the sake of a greater goal.

Warriors player: With what Draymond Green said, 'no way' Kevin Durant returns

By Drew Shiller November 14, 2018 1:21 AM

Let's just say that things have been better between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Right now, the relationship is in trouble.

We all know that the two got in a heated confrontation at the end of regulation on Monday night in Los Angeles, and as of late Tuesday night, they hadn't hashed out anything yet.

Durant will become an unresticted free agent in July and nobody has any idea what the two-time Finals MVP is going to do. But according to one anonymous Warriors player, things are not looking good for Golden State.

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back,” a member of the team told Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. “The only hope is that they can say this summer, ‘See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.’"

Oh. OK.

Perhaps this is why Steph Curry said this prior to Tuesday's game vs the Hawks:

Through 15 games, the Warriors are 12-3 and in first place in the Western Conference. They are good enough to keep winning games as the parties involved try to sort through this serious predicament.

But as Thompson writes: "This isn’t a situation that will just blow over."

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

Warriors face divergent paths after Kevin Durant-Draymond Green beef

Warriors face divergent paths after Kevin Durant-Draymond Green beef

By Monte Poole November 13, 2018 11:59 PM

OAKLAND -- The heated exchange that occurred Monday night with Draymond Green still was on Kevin Durant’s mind Tuesday night. He’s not yet in a forgiving mood for an incident he’ll never forget.

Maybe we should say incidents. Plural.

While the general consensus among the Warriors is that Green was out of line with what he said to Durant late Monday night -- it got personal, according to two sources -- there also didn’t seem to be any great surprise.

There were indications that tension had been building, which makes sense. Green is hard on those around him, and everybody has a tipping point. This is Year 3 of Green and Durant as teammates, and there have been testy moments throughout, even though no Warrior was more persistent than Green in recruiting Durant in 2016.

The overriding question now becomes whether this Green-Durant quarrel, resulting in Green serving a one-game suspension Tuesday, is an impenetrable barrier or a mere hurdle -- not only for them but also for the Warriors in general.

Is this the beginning of the end, or simply a new beginning?

Asked if he and Green have had a chance to deal with their high-profile disagreement, Durant played it straight.

“Nah,” he said.

Asked if he believed that day would come, Durant said it would, pointing out that a long season would determine.

Though several Warriors conceded that they didn’t where this would take the team, Klay Thompson was downright optimistic.

“They’re grown,” Klay Thompson said. “They’ll be fine.

“I love both of those guys,” he added. “At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, with the same goal. And that’s a three-peat. I don’t think either one of them will lose sight of that, whether it’s personal agenda or whatever.”

Durant, for what it’s worth, was off his offensive game Tuesday night. The Warriors scrapped their way to a victory, 110-103, over the very-beatable Atlanta Hawks, but Durant missed 14 of his 23 shots.

“I just didn’t make shots tonight,” he said. “I know I got some good ones that went back rim and rimmed in and out. And I took a couple tough ones. I felt like I should have been 13 for 23. I wish I had some of those shots back. But we’ve got another game coming up.”

That game comes Thursday night, against the Rockets in Houston, in a meeting of the teams that went seven games in the 2018 Western Conference finals. There were hints of turmoil among the Warriors during that series, and Durant surely felt it.

But the Warriors found a way to get past it and roll through the NBA Finals for a second consecutive championship.

They were made stronger by the test they took and passed. Durant understood the value of Green, and that his contributions offset those moments when he’s hard to take.

Durant acknowledged that the Warriors were weaker for not having Green on Tuesday, and he likely feels the same way in the long term.

“His presence has been part of this team for a while, even before I got here,” Durant said. “He has been a huge staple in this organization. It’s definitely weird not having him around and with everything that went down. But that’s what happens. S--t happens in the NBA. I just try to move on be a basketball player.

“I don’t have anything else to do but be the best player I can be every single day. I try not to worry about anything else.”

Asked if this latest test will make them stronger, Durant had a quick response.

“Who knows?” he said. “We’ll see.”

This season just got tougher. Can the Warriors remain at the top? Given their general professionalism, what’s at stake and the competitors involved, it would be foolish to bet against them.

