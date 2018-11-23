Editor’s note: Kerith Burke, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors reporter, will take you inside the two-time defending NBA champions as only she can each Friday with the Ask Kerith Mailbag. Send her a question on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #askkerith

Tip-off

The best part of doing this mailbag is interacting with fans. Your questions capture the pulse, and holy moly, is that pulse racing after the 0-3 Texas road trip and concerns with any lingering issues between KD and Draymond. Understandable!

I got more questions for this mailbag than any other this season, and I picked an array of questions representative of the pulse. One thing I want to address off the top is trades. I had some folks in my mentions working out scenarios like, “What if we trade KD for Kawhi or AD?”

I gotta tell you right now, the T-word is not on the table. One argument between players doesn’t mean Bob Myers is picking up the phone.

The Warriors built a roster that became a dynasty. They won a championship without KD, then he folded into the offense to make them even stronger. They’re not going to toss him out in a panic to “get something” in return. There is no panic.

A trade would be absolutely silly. It’s not wise to remove a major piece of the offense mid-season ... to suddenly throw in someone else to learn the offense … in the same season you have to fold in Boogie, too. You cannot do that to the team. Imagine how core guys like Steph, Klay and Draymond would feel about the upheaval. What about what they’ve invested to make this team successful? Nuking the culture like this would be a massive mistake.

I’m focusing on KD, but there’s no scenario where the Warriors would trade Draymond this season either. He is instrumental to these championships. So, I hear your concerns, but take a breath. Breathe into a paper bag if you need to.

I know you love this team, and you’re worried about them. But everything is going to be OK. This is a professional locker room with veteran guys. Shaun and Andre will join Steph and others to keep the peace. Give some credit to KD and Draymond for hashing things out. Things are truly better between them. This team has a major, attainable goal to three-peat and they will work together make sure that’s not derailed.

If you want to read more about the T-word, here’s Monte Poole’s take.

Game on!

@GSDOUBLEU What do the warriors have to do to adjust not having Steph out there? Seems like the few games he’s been out so far the offense is completely out of wack, which is weird because this isn’t the first time Curry has been out for an extended period of time.

Steve Kerr likes to use the word “chaos” to describe Steph’s ability to create offense. It’s spontaneous, improvised and skilled. When he’s not on the floor to create chaos, it really shows. Steph has the gravity to draw coverage at all times, even double-teams, which spaces the floor for his teammates.

So what stands out about not having Steph this season? A few things are layering. Draymond’s lingering toe injury has happened alongside Steph’s injury. Now you’re missing two All-Stars, forcing KD and Klay to do more. Defenses can do different things on KD and Klay without the other guys on the floor. That interrupts their flow. That leads to cold shooting nights. KD and Klay are still around their usual point totals, but they’re taking far more shots to get there. That puts more emphasis on the bench to score.

Bench scoring can be a good thing. Imagine how valuable these minutes will be for the reserves down the road.

But going back to your question, Quinn Cook cannot bring the same chaos as Steph. Quinn prefers a whiteboard approach, where plays are drawn out and executed as planned. Quinn is a very capable player who's trusted to lead the offense, but stylistically, he’s different than Steph. Less free-wheeling, more structured. Everyone is getting used to that on the floor.

KD, Klay, Shaun and Andre can be ball-handlers, too, but everything feels much better when Steph’s on the court. Andre will start at point guard, too, when the matchups don’t favor Quinn.

The final layer is playing better with who is available. Focus on defense. Rebound. Mind the turnovers. Give yourself a chance to win with disciplined play. Control what you can control.

The OKC loss means the Warriors now are dealing with a four-game skid. It doesn’t feel good, but they know why it’s happening.

@aprilsaysso If KD decides to leave, do you think there’s a way to keep Boogie assuming he starts to play well after his injury?

I sincerely doubt it, but Bob Myers cracked the door a smidge, didn’t he? While allowing a tiny slice of possibility, the overall feeling since the beginning was Boogie’s time with the team is a one-year thing.

@superman_souz8523 Any word on when Boogie will make his debut? I heard Xmas day possibly?

I asked Kerr for a Boogie update during the Texas trip. He said: “Boogie is working really hard. He’s playing every day, you know, three on three. He’s getting his conditioning. He’s getting his legs underneath him. It’s exciting to see him getting closer, but (his return is) not exactly imminent.”

The team hasn’t shared a date for Boogie’s return in a long time, because it’s still unclear. If I’m forced to make a guess, I’d say after the New Year.

@mars3833 How’s the team chemistry after the spat?

@loulahsarm Do you think they will play better now after breathing from the recent spat between DG & KD?

@SeanProctor What is your opinion about this whole feud? You are around the team a lot. Is the chemistry between KD and the team completely fractured, and non repairable?

Imagine me typing this like I’m shouting through a bullhorn: THE TEAM IS NOT COMPLETELY FRACTURED. THINGS ARE REPAIRABLE. I’m not yelling at the question-askers, rather I just want to state this loudly and clearly. The Warriors will recover.

Recovery will take different shapes. As far as team dynamics go, that will mend first. They’re already in a much better place now that they’re home. KD used the word “rejuvenated,” and it’s true that the atmosphere around the team feels different.

The team has a remarkable goal to three-peat. Every player recognizes this is a special moment in time. They don’t want to waste it with disputes. They don’t want discord to derail them. Like I said in the last mailbag, the Warriors believe the only thing that can defeat them ... is themselves. Their goal to win another championship is a uniting force.

The recovery between Draymond and KD might take more effort, because what Draymond said, and when he said it, crossed a line. Talking it out helps. Time helps. Only those two will know if their relationship can be repaired 100 percent. KD told Yahoo’s Chris Haynes that things are honestly in a good place with Draymond now. Neither of them wants to be the sore spot that puts a rain cloud over the team’s goals.

@aiveezee What's Andre's favorite quote of all time?

This question stems from a sage moment with Andre where he quoted “an old school pimp named Spice Adams” who said, “You can’t climb a mountain if it’s smooth.”

I asked Andre if he has a favorite quote. He said, “It’s inappropriate.” I replied, “Then you should definitely tell me.” He said on the spot that he couldn't think of a favorite quote, but it’s probably from a movie or Dave Chappelle.

@lowkay614 In your opinion which bench player do you think will have the biggest impact come the end of the season?

I like the reliability and hustle Jonas Jerebko brings. He’s giving the Warriors about 18 minutes per game, seven points, five rebounds and enough 3-pointers sprinkled in that defenses have to cover him honestly. He cares enough on defense not to be a liability. He also has a good attitude. All these things make a worker who appreciates a championship chase and the work it takes to win.

@CBRivera2 What's your favorite sport to watch besides basketball?

Hockey and football. I used to be into hockey big time when I worked in New York. I don’t have time to keep an eye on hockey as much anymore.

Having two fantasy football teams with my husband helps me stay tuned into the NFL, though. We’re stinking up one league big time, and doing so-so in the other league. The problem is we don’t have any running backs worth a darn in either league, so we’re missing out on 15 to 20 points each week. I tried to trade Julio Jones a few times, but no one is biting. Next season. .. we’re gonna win.

@cateyxdubs Mashed potatoes or french fries?

Buttery, garlic-y, lumpy mash. You know a food question was making it in the mailbag.

High Five

I got a Facebook message this week from a stranger in Senegal who said he watched a Warriors game on NBA TV. It was a cool reminder that the Warriors have global interest, and getting a nice message from a different continent felt rewarding.

Overtime

Readers reacted well to the Pablo Neruda poem I used in an answer about Pat McCaw last week. I think what you’re telling me is this mailbag needs more poems!

I enjoy Adrian C. Louis’ work, and you can read about him here. Four of his poems can be found in that link.

And when I read about refugees around the world, or the ones knocking on America’s door, I think of Warsan Shire’s words about what it takes to leave home.

