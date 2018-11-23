Warriors star Steph Curry was involved in a multi-car crash Friday morning in Oakland, but he appears to be unharmed.

According to ABC 7 News, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. while Curry was headed westbound on Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel. A California Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC 7 News that Curry's Porsche was hit twice and that the rainy weather likely was a factor in the accident.

First, a car spun out and hit Curry's, and then a car rear-ended him. His car was severally damaged.

Curry and all others involved seem to be uninjured. He arrived at Warriors shootaround shortly after the crash to receive treatment for his groin injury.

Steph is okay and he arrived at shootaround. https://t.co/WkAVKk6x9o — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 23, 2018

After being helped by California Highway Patrol, Curry took some time to take a picture in the rain none of these three will ever forget.

#BREAKING Steph Curry was hit by an out of control while driving his Porsche to shoot around this morning on Highway 24. He is uninjured. Curry also made friends with the @CHPoakland officers on scene. @warriors @nbcbayarea https://t.co/JmHniNYEFU pic.twitter.com/90CaIefr3n — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) November 23, 2018

Here are several more angles of how Curry's car looked after the accident.

Breaking: @warriors star @StephenCurry30 got into a car accident this AM along Hwy 24 in Oakland. The good news: he’s ok. The bad news: his Porche isn’t. Just spoke to his dad who is here too. Tells me Steph is doing fine. Curry is still recovering from a groin injury pic.twitter.com/m58eZqjKyD — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) November 23, 2018

The two-time NBA MVP still is recovering from a strained groin, and he hasn't played since Nov. 8. He is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.