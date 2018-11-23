Warriors

Steph Curry involved in multi-car crash; Warriors star appears uninjured

curry2.jpg
AP

Steph Curry involved in multi-car crash; Warriors star appears uninjured

By Dalton Johnson November 23, 2018 10:42 AM

Warriors star Steph Curry was involved in a multi-car crash Friday morning in Oakland, but he appears to be unharmed. 

According to ABC 7 News, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. while Curry was headed westbound on Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel. A California Highway Patrol spokesman told ABC 7 News that Curry's Porsche was hit twice and that the rainy weather likely was a factor in the accident.

First, a car spun out and hit Curry's, and then a car rear-ended him. His car was severally damaged. 

Curry and all others involved seem to be uninjured. He arrived at Warriors shootaround shortly after the crash to receive treatment for his groin injury.

After being helped by California Highway Patrol, Curry took some time to take a picture in the rain none of these three will ever forget. 

Here are several more angles of how Curry's car looked after the accident.

The two-time NBA MVP still is recovering from a strained groin, and he hasn't played since Nov. 8. He is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers watch guide: Lineups, injury report, player usage

kdlillardus.jpg
USATSI

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers watch guide: Lineups, injury report, player usage

By Monte Poole November 23, 2018 3:41 PM

OAKLAND -- Still shorthanded and struggling, the Warriors will try to get back to winning Friday night, when they face the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena.

Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins at 5 o’clock with Happy Hour, followed by Warriors Outsiders and Warriors Pregame. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35.

[RELATED: Steph Curry uninjured in car accident shows importance of luck for Warriors]

In losing their last four games, the Warriors (12-7) have tumbled from the top of the Western Conference to fifth place. They’ll be without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the fourth consecutive game.

The Trail Blazers (12-6), who have lost three of their last five games, were most recently were blown out 143-100 by the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Warriors

F Kevin Durant
F Jonas Jerebko
C Damian Jones
G Klay Thompson
G Andre Iguodala

Blazers

F Jake Layman
F Al-Farouq Aminu
C Jusuf Nurkic
G CJ McCollum
G Damian Lillard

INJURY REPORT

Warriors: C DeMarcus Cousins (L Achilles’ tendon surgery rehab), G Stephen Curry (L groin strain), F Draymond Green (R toe sprain) and forward Alfonzo McKinnie (L foot soreness) are listed as out.

Blazers: G Seth Curry (R knee soreness) and F Maurice Harkless (L knee soreness) are listed as probable.

ROTATION OUTLOOK

Warriors: As they try to match up while searching for an effective combination, the Warriors have tried five different lineups in the past six games. The only constant, by position, is Thompson starting all six games at shooting guard.

Given Portland’s explosive backcourt, Iguodala is the likely starter at point guard, in which case Jerebko is the best bet at power forward. Two-way wing Damion Lee has shot well and can expect 12-15 minutes, maybe more if he heats up.

Blazers: Lillard and McCollum are spectacular scorers and form the core of the team. Everyone else is subject to whim, though Aminu is a steady though unexceptional presence.

Nurkic is the pivotal player. When he plays well, supplementing Lillard and McCollum, the Blazers are tough to beat. He doesn’t play well, they tend to struggle.

Sixth Man Evan Turner is a solid and versatile wing often plays upward of 30 minutes. The most dangerous reserve shooters are Nik Stauskas and Curry, both of whom have considerable range.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis 'considering' Lakers, Celtics as future spots

adusatsi.jpg
AP

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis 'considering' Lakers, Celtics as future spots

By Marcus White November 23, 2018 3:24 PM

If Anthony Davis leaves the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors and Kings could see a lot more of him. 

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of five teams the superstar is considering joining "in the near and distant future," according to long-time NBA reporter Chris Sheridan. Davis, who a source told Sheridan lists "winning and being the best player on the floor every night," is also interested in the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and his current team in New Orleans.

Davis has a player option in 2020, but Sheridan reported that the Pelicans will "more likely than not" deal Davis before the February trade deadline if they're "middle-of-the-pack or worse" in the Western Conference. New Orleans entered Friday ninth in the Western Conference.

[RELATED: Warriors without Steph Curry, Draymond Green aren't that hard to solve]

The Celtics would be in the best position to trade for Davis, but the Lakers have their own collection of young players (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma) who could interest the Pelicans. That might weaken the Lakers in the short term, but a 1-2 punch of Davis and LeBron James would cetainly rival the Warriors (when healthy). Plus, the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant's future means a Davis deal could potentially tip the scales in the Lakers' favor. 

If Durant stays and Davis heads to Hollywood, the Pacific Division would arguably have the four best players in the NBA (Stephen Curry, Davis, Durant, and James in some order). The Kings' developing young core would face an uphill climb into the division's upper echelon playing one-tenth of their schedule against the loaded Warriors and Lakers. 

But with neither the Warriors and Kings on Davis' reported list, they'll probably be happy to see him as far away from California as possible. 

Load more