SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors and the Kings put on a shooting performance for the ages Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
The teams combined for 41 3-pointers, setting an NBA record for the most in a single game. The Kings also set a franchise record with 20 made threes.
41 combined 3-pointers set a new NBA record.— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) January 6, 2019
Kings set an all-time franchise record with 20 made threes! 📶 pic.twitter.com/pK8ihpjzFR— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 6, 2019
The NBA record-breaker came on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Curry’s Warriors went on to win 127-123.
Curry hit 10 3-pointers, and finished with 42 points to lead the Warriors, who shot 21 of 47 (44.7 percent) from deep. Buddy Hield hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, and scored 32 points for the Kings, who shot 20 of 36 (55.6 percent) from long distance.
Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Quinn Cook all hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors.
Justin Jackson made five 3-pointers off the bench for the Kings, while Bogdan Bogdanovic made three while filling in for injured Iman Shumpert.