Warriors

Warriors, Kings set NBA record for most combined 3-pointers in a game

By Ali Thanawalla January 05, 2019 9:11 PM

SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors and the Kings put on a shooting performance for the ages Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers, setting an NBA record for the most in a single game. The Kings also set a franchise record with 20 made threes.

The NBA record-breaker came on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Curry’s Warriors went on to win 127-123.

Curry hit 10 3-pointers, and finished with 42 points to lead the Warriors, who shot 21 of 47 (44.7 percent) from deep. Buddy Hield hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, and scored 32 points for the Kings, who shot 20 of 36 (55.6 percent) from long distance.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Quinn Cook all hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors.

Justin Jackson made five 3-pointers off the bench for the Kings, while Bogdan Bogdanovic made three while filling in for injured Iman Shumpert.

Steve Kerr breaks pattern with Stephen Curry in Warriors' win over Kings

By Monte Poole January 05, 2019 11:05 PM

SACRAMENTO -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Saturday night put a completely different spin on his most frequently debated rotation pattern.

Stephen Curry started the fourth quarter and also finished it -- without a breather.

It paid off. Curry poured in 20 of the Warriors’ 31 points in the quarter, lifting them to a 127-123 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

“We talked about it, but didn’t feel like we could do it,” Kerr said. “We started playing in the fourth quarter, which we haven’t been doing. We just felt like we needed to do something a little different with the way the game was going. We were planning on getting Steph out in the middle of the quarter, but the way it went, we just said, ‘We’ve got tomorrow off.’

“It’s not something I’d like to do every night, that’s for sure.”

It’s the first time Curry played all 12 minutes of any quarter since Dec. 10 against the Timberwolves, when he went the entire first quarter.

Kerr’s pattern over the past four weeks has been to rest Curry for roughly three minutes of each quarter. Because it’s a departure from years past -- when he played the entire first and third quarters, resting at the start of the second and fourth -- some observers have questioned its wisdom.

There is nothing to question this time, especially with such a tight game, which Kerr conceded was an influential factor.

[RELATED: Splash! Warriors, Kings set NBA record for total 3-pointers]

“We’ve lost a couple games the last week in the final seconds with Portland and Houston,” Kerr said. “I felt like we needed this win, and I was real proud of our guys for their effort in the fourth quarter.”

The Warriors, trailing 103-96 after three quarters, outscored the Kings 31-20 in the fourth.

Infectious disease? Why Kevin Durant gave Kings PA announcer funny look

By Marcus White January 05, 2019 10:28 PM

Kevin Durant was confused. 

The Warriors superstar needed treatment for a cut as the first quarter was winding down Saturday night at Golden 1 Center. Then, the Kings' public address announcer caught Durant's attention.

Scott Moak mentioned an "infectious disease," and Durant shot him a look.  

What Moak was referring to was the NBA's guidelines for infection control. According to the league's rulebook, officials must "suspend the game at the earliest appropriate time" if a player is bleeding or blood can be seen. That's what happened to Durant, and it later happened to Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. 

Moak again used the "infectious disease" terminology, and he and Durant shared a laugh.

"Nah, me and [Moak] got a good relationship, man," Durant said. "He said it right after that to someone else, I think. It was pretty funny.

"Yeah, he threw me off when he said that because I'd never heard that in an arena before."

It didn't throw Durant off for too long. The 30-year-old shot 11 of 20 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for 29 points in the Warriors' 127-123 win over the Kings. 

