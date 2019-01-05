Warriors

Warriors, Kings set NBA record for most combined 3-pointers in a game

By Ali Thanawalla January 05, 2019 9:11 PM

SACRAMENTO -- The Warriors and the Kings put on a shooting performance for the ages Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers, setting an NBA record for the most in a single game. The Kings also set a franchise record with 20 made threes.

The NBA record-breaker came on a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 3:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. Curry’s Warriors went on to win 127-123.

Curry hit 10 3-pointers, and finished with 42 points to lead the Warriors, who shot 21 of 47 (44.7 percent) from deep. Buddy Hield hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, and scored 32 points for the Kings, who shot 20 of 36 (55.6 percent) from long distance.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Quinn Cook all hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors.

Justin Jackson made five 3-pointers off the bench for the Kings, while Bogdan Bogdanovic made three while filling in for injured Iman Shumpert.

NBA rumors: Former Warrior Patrick McCaw to be released by Cavaliers

NBA rumors: Former Warrior Patrick McCaw to be released by Cavaliers

By Brian Witt January 06, 2019 2:26 PM

Well, that was quick.

Former Warrior Patrick McCaw has played three games in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform since signing with the team last week.

He won't be playing any more. At least for the time being, anyway.

The Cavs plan to waive McCaw on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, less than one week after he joined Cleveland on a two-year, non-guaranteed $6 million offer sheet that Golden State declined to match.

Upon being waived, McCaw will become an unrestricted free agent. Assuming he passes through waivers, he'll be free to sign a new contract with any NBA team (including the Cavaliers or the Warriors), although any deal he signs will become guaranteed as of Monday. 

The NBA deadline to guarantee contracts for players on non-guaranteed deals -- like McCaw, or Golden State's Alfonzo McKinnie -- is Monday. For this reason, the timing of the transaction doesn't come as a complete surprise.

The Warriors are well into the luxury tax, and if they declined to match the Cavs' offer sheet, you can assume they won't pursue McCaw once he hits the open market. Not to mention, it almost certainly would require parting with McKinnie, whom they've clearly prioritized over McCaw.

The Cavs could remain an option, though, as could a variety of playoff contenders:

So, it begs the question: Was this a pre-planned agreement between McCaw and the Cavs to get him out from Warriors control?

Based on the timing -- and the bloated offer sheet -- it sure seems that way.

Cleveland currently is 8-32, losers of nine straight, sitting in last place in the NBA. Wins have been hard to come by, but in assisting McCaw's departure from Golden State -- the team largely responsible for their implosion -- perhaps the Cavs are enjoying a small victory today.

Warriors Under Review: Fine shooting, late defense get it done against Kings

Warriors Under Review: Fine shooting, late defense get it done against Kings

By Monte Poole January 06, 2019 12:54 PM

In surviving Sacramento, the Warriors showcased their experience, their moxie and their ability to respond to a highly competitive challenge.

The Kings made 20 3-pointers and the Warriors made 21. That basically was the difference in the outcome -- and also resulted in an NBA record for combined triples (41) in a game.

The Warriors’ 127-123 victory Saturday night was, despite the 250 total points and NBA-record 41 combined 3-point makes, a triumph of economy. The Warriors scored just enough and played just enough defense to overcome the spunky Kings.

The Warriors are now 3-0 against their Northern California neighbors.

Here are some positives and negatives they can take from their fourth consecutive win over the Kings dating back to last season:

POSITIVE

The three shooters

Stephen Curry (42 points), Kevin Durant (29) and Klay Thompson (20) combined for 91 points on 54.1 percent shooting. Moreover, they were 16-of-33 (48.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Their shots were, by and large, off good looks against a vulnerable Kings defense.

When the deadly trio can get into that kind of rhythm, any shooting record is endangered.

NEGATIVE

The live-ball turnovers

How did the Kings, playing such mediocre defense, stay the game? With the help of the Warriors, who committed only 14 turnovers, but all but two were live-ball turnovers that launched Sacramento’s scorching transition game. The Kings scored 29 points off the giveaways and routed the Warriors 32-15 in fast break points.

“Every time we turned the ball over it was a three or a dunk,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s what kept them in the game.”

That’s the distilled truth, considering how easy uncontested transition 3s are.

POSITIVE

The late suffocation

The Warriors were in a fight partly because their turnovers sent the Kings into instant offense, much of which was derived from 3-pointers. Sacramento made 20 of their first 31 3-point attempts. When the Kings took a lead on a Justin Jackson triple with 3:18 remaining -- the sixth of nine lead changes in the quarter -- the Warriors shut off their turnovers and shut down the 3-pointers (0-of-5) down the stretch.

When they absolutely had to stop the Kings to secure the win, the Warriors did exactly that.

NEGATIVE

Livingston limps off

Shaun Livingston made his usual first appearance, starting the second quarter, and wasn’t particularly effective at either end. He lasted 13 seconds short of four minutes before leaving with soreness in his left knee.

“He tweaked his knee a little bit,” Kerr said. “It’s not serious. It’s creaky.”

Livingston’s play suggests there may have been an issue beforehand. If there is any question at all by Tuesday, the Warriors will sit him for the home game against the Knicks.

