Warriors

Warriors suspend Draymond Green for game vs. Hawks after confrontation

Warriors suspend Draymond Green for game vs. Hawks after confrontation

By Drew Shiller November 13, 2018 3:03 PM

Programming note: Watch tonight's Warriors-Hawks game streaming live at 7:30 p.m. on the MyTeams app.

When the Warriors take the floor Tuesday night, Draymond Green will not be in uniform.

The team announced it has suspended the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

At the end of regulation Monday night in Los Angeles, Green and Kevin Durant got into a verbal altercation over Draymond's decision to push the ball down the court as opposed to getting the rock to KD.

The situation reportedly carried over into the locker room, where multiple Warriors players confronted Draymond following the overtime loss to the Clippers.

As Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported:

The organization is of the belief that Green cut too deep in his disagreement with Durant, sources said.

Klay Thompson, who is typically reserved, spoke up in the locker room to the surprise of his teammates about the altercation and stressed the importance of sticking together, sources said.

[RELATEDReport: Draymond challenged KD on pending free agency]

Green returned to action against the Clippers after missing two games with a sprained toe, and registered six points, 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 43 minutes.

The Warriors' next game is Thursday night at Houston.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller

Warriors vs. Hawks live stream: Watch NBA game live on MyTeams

fs_myteams_warriors.jpg
NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs. Hawks live stream: Watch NBA game live on MyTeams

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff November 13, 2018 5:08 PM

The Warriors close out a back-to-back set tonight when they host the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena.

Golden State will have to get by without the help of Draymond Green, who was suspended for tonight's game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Additionally, the Warriors will still be without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who continues to nurse a groin injury. 

Here's how you can watch Warriors-Hawks, as well as the pregame and postgame coverage, live online. 

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. PT (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
Live Stream: MyTeams by NBC Sports app

Desktop users can stream the game by clicking this link.

[RELATED: Warriors show Draymond Green where the third rail is by suspending him]

[RELATED: Warriors suspend Draymond Green for game vs. Hawks after confrontation]

Warriors had to suspend Draymond Green, and there are many reasons why

Warriors had to suspend Draymond Green, and there are many reasons why

By Monte Poole November 13, 2018 4:13 PM

OAKLAND -- Though the Warriors, understanding it is part of the package, have endured several emotional outbursts by Draymond Green, the latest left them no choice but to respond as emphatically as they did.

Their one-game suspension of Green -- “for conduct detrimental to the team” -- came after the Warriors reviewed the squabble that occurred between he and Kevin Durant in Monday night's 121-116 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The Warriors are trying to protect their culture of openness and inclusivity, which has been one of the key ingredients to their historical success.

Nobody tests the limits of that culture more than Green, whose passion can be as trying as it is necessary. His heart is in the right place, even when his tongue seems out of place. Even in those moments when the Warriors don’t like his demeanor, they still understand his importance. He’s an essential component to the team’s four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, with three titles to show for it.

[RELATED: Ratto: Suspension shows Draymond where the third rail is]

Put another way: If Green wasn't a great player, there's no way he would have been tolerated for this long.

This time, however, there was too much evidence against him to dismiss. Green might have had the right idea, but he executed it poorly and compounded the problem by vehemently defending his questionable decision.

The Green-Durant dispute was touched off by the events of the final seconds of regulation against the Clippers.

When Green rebounded a Lou Williams miss with a little more than five seconds remaining, Durant clapped for the ball. Green instead raced up court, hoping to create something before the Clippers could set their defense.

There is no question that the Warriors' best option was to put the ball in Durant’s hands, to give him a chance for a winning shot.

He never got the ball. Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poked away Green’s dribble with about two seconds left, and the horn sounded without the Warriors getting a shot.

Durant was furious. Green was defensive. They argued on the bench and continued to bicker as they took the court for OT. There are conflicting reports whether there was a confrontation in the locker room afterward.

“S--t happens,” one source said.

“Nothing more than conversation happened,” according to another.

Something happened, and suspending Green for Tuesday night's home game against the Hawks suggests it was enough for the Warriors to take significant action.

[RELATED: Curry's presence was missed during KD-Draymond beef]

This is the first time the Warriors have taken such a strong stand. Why now? There are a number of possible explanations.

One, they wanted to send a message to Green.

Two, they didn't like the optics of two stars openly bickering.

Three, they felt Green’s defense was overheated to the point of disruptiveness.

Four, they felt Durant had a stronger and more rational case for being upset.

Five -- and it’s a big one -- is they want to do all they can to salvage their relationship with Durant, who's expected to exercise his right to become a free agent in July.

For the Warriors to be their best, having Durant and Green on board is crucial.

In the end, the suspension was the right call. I’d be surprised if Green doesn’t, at some point, perhaps after his blood stops boiling, reach the same conclusion.

Load more