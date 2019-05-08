Warriors

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in 104-99 Game 5 win over Rockets

By Monte Poole May 08, 2019 10:13 PM

OAKLAND – It appeared the Warriors were in deep trouble when Kevin Durant limped off the court and into the locker room with 2:05 left in the third quarter, never to return.

But no. They came together. They weren’t going to let this one get away. Not at home.

The Warriors held on Wednesday night for a 104-99 Game 5 victory over the Rockets, taking a 3-2 series lead and moving within a win of advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth consecutive season.

Here are three takeaways from the victory:

They overcame the loss of Durant

Durant had scored a team-best 22 points in 32 minutes when he left the game. He also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal. The Warriors had a 68-65 lead.

Coach Steve Kerr suddenly had to shuffle his rotation in ways he surely never imagined. Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko, who didn’t play at all in Games 1 and 4, were summoned. More was asked of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Plunged into unfamiliar territory – a playoff game without Durant – the Warriors responded splendidly.

The collective focus sharpened, the effort went to another level and they made enough shots to hold off the Rockets.

Thompson arrives

The Warriors and their fans have been waiting for Thompson’s offense, mostly MIA in the first four games of the series, to show up. It did in Game 5.

Finding his rhythm early, puncturing Houston with 12 points in 10 first-quarter minutes, Thompson finished with a team-high 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc – including a huge triple that gave the Warriors an eight-point lead with 2:34 remaining.

The Warriors won Games 1 and 2 without much from him and that script remained as they lost Games 3 and 4.

But when Thompson shoots efficiently, it’s extremely difficult to beat the Warriors. The Rockets rediscovered that in Game 5.

Maybe Thompson took another dip in the ocean. Or perhaps he locked himself in the gym until the nets started to shred.

The defense rarely rested

When they held the explosive Rockets 17 points in the first quarter – and one field goal over the final 6:48 – that was a sign. The defense was going to be a presence.

There was no indication of the lethargy and poor fundamentals that resulted in a whopping 27-rebound deficit over Games 3 and 4 in Houston. The Warriors held the Rockets to 41.8-percent shooting, including 29.3 percent from deep.

The Warriors own three of the last four NBA titles because, above all, they brought championship-level defense whenever it was needed. That was the case in Game 5.

The shooters shot well enough, but defense was the primary source behind the Warriors pulling this one out.

James Harden oddly quiet late in Rockets' Game 5 loss to Warriors

By Jon Williams May 08, 2019 11:23 PM

On paper, James Harden had a great game in the Rockets’ Game 5 104-99 loss to the Warriors in their second-round NBA playoff series. He finished with 29 points on an efficient 10-for-16 shooting from the field, including eight assists, four rebounds and four steals. 

But when the game was in the balance in the fourth quarter, the reigning MVP suddenly disappeared from the game.

With 10:47 left in the fourth quarter, Harden hit a floater to pull the Rockets within one point of the Dubs. He missed a 3-pointer a little less than two minutes later, and then he was barely heard from again.

Here’s what his shot chart looked like for the rest of the game.

Harden left the game for a little over a minute but re-entered with 7:08 left. From that point until the final buzzer he only scored 3 points -- a technical free throw with 3:39 left and a semi-uncontested layup with 19 seconds remaining to cut the Warriors’ lead to three.

Harden’s mysterious absence down the stretch is even more notable than other superstars’ would be, as Harden tends to dominate every crucial possession for the Rockets. He leads all qualified players in usage rate this postseason (35.8 percent) after lapping the field in the regular season as well (39.5 percent).

[RELATED: Watch controversial play that sealed Dubs' Game 5 win]

The Warriors have plenty of lengthy defenders to throw at Harden to knock him off his game -- even without the injured Kevin Durant --  and Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson certainly did well to prevent The Beard from getting comfortable.

Regardless, that shot chart still sticks out like a sore thumb. In order for the Rockets to win Game 6 and stay alive, they’ll need their best player to be less passive in the fourth quarter.

Watch controversial play that sealed Warriors' Game 5 win vs. Rockets

By Marcus White May 08, 2019 10:52 PM

The Warriors had no Kevin Durant, no Draymond Green and no timeouts when they made the play that sealed their 104-99 win over the Houston Rockets in Wednesday's Game 5 of the NBA playoff second-round series. 

With Durant injured and Green on the bench after fouling out, Golden State guard Klay Thompson brought the ball up court at Oracle Arena after Rockets star James Harden cut the Warriors' lead to 102-99. Harden and teammate Chris Paul trapped Thompson along the right sideline, and Thompson appeared to throw away the ball. 

But Kevon Looney somehow came up with the ensuing loose ball and dished to a cutting Thompson, whose dash to the basket dashed the Rockets' hopes.

The ensuing layup ensured the Warriors' win, but it wasn't necessarily without controversy. A replay angle seemingly indicated that Thompson's right foot was out of bounds when Harden and Paul trapped him along the sideline.

[RELATED: Watch Cousins put up shots, lightly jog at Dubs' shootaround]

Had the officials called Thompson out of bounds, the Rockets would have just under 11 seconds left in regulation to erase a three-point deficit and force overtime. The Warriors, sans Durant and Green, likely wouldn't have had much gas left in the tank to fend off Houston for another five minutes.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report will be one to watch Thursday, considering the officiating already has been under the microscope earlier in this series. Depending on the league's determination on the play, it could find its way back there again. 

