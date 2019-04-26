Warriors

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in series-clinching win vs. Clippers

By Logan Murdock April 26, 2019 9:45 PM

BOX SCORE

LOS ANGELES - In a game the Warriors and most NBA observers didn't expect to take place when the series started, the champs beat the Clippers 129-110 in Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series, eliminating Los Angeles.

The game, like the series, was not an easy affair for the champs. After building a 72-53 halftime lead thanks to 38 first-half points from Kevin Durant, the Clippers stormed back in the third quarter, cutting Golden State's advantage to 14 before the Warriors put the game out of reach. Durant would go on to finish with a career playoff-high 50 points. 

For the last 13 days, the Clippers provided a crash course on how to get the Warriors attention. They withstood every one of the champs' blows and showed the NBA world that they could be a force going forward. 

For now, the Warriors will rest up for a day and get ready for the Houston Rockets, who already waiting in the Bay Area. 

Here are the takeaways from Game 6. 

Easy Money Closer

With Stephen Curry struggling in the first half, Durant dominated, scoring 38 of his game-high 50 points, showing off his entire repertoire of fadeaways, dunks and 3-pointers. 

The most significant part of the performance was the ease in which Durant got his points. Each shot was taken as if he were wide open. 

When asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke if the former MVP felt like he could score at will. Durant responded with a simple, stoic "Yeah." 

Going forward, Golden State hopes Durant can stay in this zone for the foreseeable future. 

Draymond does it all

While Durant scored at will, Green filled out any remaining gap in Golden State's gameplan, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. In first half, he accumulated 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, willing the Warriors out of an early five-point deficit. 

Throughout his career with the Warriors, Green has prided himself in closeout games. Despite being perhaps his team's fourth best player, Green has the unique position as Golden State's heartbeat and emotional pulse.

The Warriors engagement level owes its origin to Green and if they're going to win a third straight title, performances like Friday's will need to be a common occurrence.  

Lineup change

Minutes before tip-off, Steve Kerr elected to start Shaun Livingston in place of Andrew Bogut, putting Draymond Green at the five, much to the delight of Clippers front office man Jerry West.

The decision didn't yield quality results as the Warriors found themselves down five points midway through the first quarter, while Livingston finished the quarter minus-4. 

Luckily for Kerr and the Warriors, the decision wasn't bad enough for the Warriors.

Draymond Green pays respect to Clippers' Montrezl Harrell after Game 6

By Dalton Johnson April 26, 2019 10:14 PM

The Warriors' first-round NBA playoffs series against the Clippers was an unexpected battle. 

It took six games for the reigning champions to take down the No. 8 seed Clippers, as they did so in convincing fashion on Friday night, 129-110. After the win, Warriors forward Draymond Green made sure he paid his respects to Clippers center Montrezl Harrell.

Even though he was in the middle of an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke, Green wouldn't let Harrell leave Staples Center without getting the respect he earned. 

"I wanted to talk to Montrezl," Green said to Burke. "He's a guy, man, I tell y'all all the time -- he got it out the mud. The way he played in this series, the way he's played all year, he's incredible, man. ... I got much respect for him, and I just wanted to tell him that." 

Harrell scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Clippers' loss. In the six-game series, the former second-round draft pick averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. 

The Warriors now face off with the Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday at Oracle Arena.

NBA playoff schedule 2019: Warriors-Rockets game dates, tip-off times

NBA playoff schedule 2019: Warriors-Rockets game dates, tip-off times

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff April 26, 2019 9:50 PM

After the Rockets pushed the Warriors to the brink of playoff elimination last year, NBA fans have been salivating at the thought of watching James Harden, Chris Paul and Co. get another chance at dethroning the two-time defending champions.

That thought becomes reality Sunday, with the Rockets scheduled to visit the Warriors for Game 1 at 12:30 p.m. PT in Oakland.

Fans can watch pregame and postgame coverage of Game 1 -- and the entire NBA playoff second-round series -- on NBC Sports Bay Area and the MyTeams app.

Dates and tip-off times for Games 2, 3 and 4 also were released Friday night, minutes after the Warriors eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in their first-round series.

Here's the entire Warriors-Rockets playoff series schedule, as Houston tries to pay back Golden State for last year's epic seven-game Western Conference finals.

Game 1 -- Sunday, April 28, at 12:30 p.m. PT in Oakland
Game 2 -- Tuesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. PT in Oakland
Game 3 -- Saturday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. PT in Houston
Game 4 -- Monday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. PT in Houston
Game 5 -- Wednesday, May 8, time TBD in Oakland (if necessary)
Game 6 -- Friday, May 10, time TBD in Houston (if necessary)
Game 7 -- Sunday, May 12, time TBD in Oakland (if necessary)

May the best team win this best-of-seven showdown.

