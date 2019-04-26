Warriors

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in series-clinching win vs. Clippers

By Logan Murdock April 26, 2019 9:45 PM

LOS ANGELES - In a game the Warriors and most NBA observers didn't expect to take place when the series started, the champs beat the Clippers 129-110 in Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series, eliminating Los Angeles.

The game, like the series, was not an easy affair for the champs. After building a 72-53 halftime lead thanks to 38 first-half points from Kevin Durant, the Clippers stormed back in the third quarter, cutting Golden State's advantage to 14 before the Warriors put the game out of reach. Durant would go on to finish with a career playoff-high 50 points. 

For the last 13 days, the Clippers provided a crash course on how to get the Warriors attention. They withstood every one of the champs' blows and showed the NBA world that they could be a force going forward. 

For now, the Warriors will rest up for a day and get ready for the Houston Rockets, who already waiting in the Bay Area. 

Here are the takeaways from Game 6. 

Easy Money Closer

With Stephen Curry struggling in the first half, Durant dominated, scoring 38 of his game-high 50 points, showing off his entire repertoire of fadeaways, dunks and 3-pointers. 

The most significant part of the performance was the ease in which Durant got his points. Each shot was taken as if he were wide open. 

When asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke if the former MVP felt like he could score at will. Durant responded with a simple, stoic "Yeah." 

Going forward, Golden State hopes Durant can stay in this zone for the foreseeable future. 

Draymond does it all

While Durant scored at will, Green filled out any remaining gap in Golden State's gameplan, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. In first half, he accumulated 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, willing the Warriors out of an early five-point deficit. 

Throughout his career with the Warriors, Green has prided himself in closeout games. Despite being perhaps his team's fourth best player, Green has the unique position as Golden State's heartbeat and emotional pulse.

The Warriors engagement level owes its origin to Green and if they're going to win a third straight title, performances like Friday's will need to be a common occurrence.  

Lineup change

Minutes before tip-off, Steve Kerr elected to start Shaun Livingston in place of Andrew Bogut, putting Draymond Green at the five, much to the delight of Clippers front office man Jerry West.

The decision didn't yield quality results as the Warriors found themselves down five points midway through the first quarter, while Livingston finished the quarter minus-4. 

Luckily for Kerr and the Warriors, the decision wasn't bad enough for the Warriors.

By Logan Murdock April 27, 2019 4:21 PM

OAKLAND - Heading into the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Warriors still have a myriad of obstacles entering the hyped matchup against the Rockets. 

Chief among them is the team's relationship with the referees. Through six postseason games, the Warriors have accumulated six technical fouls as a team. Five have come as a result of Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. 

Adding to Golden State's conundrum, seven individual technicals trigger an automatic suspension for a player, no matter how far his team advances in the playoffs. With that in mind, Steve Kerr hopes the bylaw changes in the near future. 

"I'll never understand the rule," Kerr said Saturday afternoon. "Whether you go lose in four games in the first round or you play 25 games and you go to the Finals that it's the same technical foul points that lead to a suspension. Seems strange." 

The Warriors have had their share of troubles with officials this season. Over the 82-game schedule, the Warriors accumulated 77 technical fouls, four player ejections and five flagrant fouls. Green and Durant finished the season tied for second in the league in technical fouls with 16. 

While the league reset technical totals at the start of the postseason, it didn't stop Green and Durant from getting reprimanded. Durant tallied three technical fouls - with one getting rescinded -  through the first two games of the postseason, including an ejection after standing over Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round series. 

In Friday's 129-110 series-clinching Game 6 win over the Clippers, Green received his second technical of the postseason after arguing a foul call with referee David Guthrie late in the fourth quarter, much to Kerr's chagrin. 

"I thought it was way too quick," Kerr said. "I swear he said 'tell me what I have to do better. I think he was called for a foul, I think he had good verticality. It's a questionable call but that happens all the time. He ran over to him, he said 'tell me what I have to do to defend that better' and he got a T. So I was surprised and we'll see what happens. But we have to understand that we have to be on alert."

While Green and Durant have been among the league leaders in technical fouls in recent seasons, both have shown restraint when faced with an automatic suspension. With the a deep playoff run expected, Kerr believes both players won't put the Warriors season in jeopardy by earning suspensions. 

"I do know that Kevin and Draymond have a good feel for when they reach that number and they generally are able to shut that emotion off when they need to."  

As for the current postseason rule in place, Kerr says he's talked to league commissioner Adam Silver and league officials about possibly adjusting the technical rule for teams that advance and hopes that one day the current structure will change. 

"There's a lot of work goes on behind the scenes and I'm confident that they consider everything but you're not going to get a lot of sympathy," he said. 

"The way it is now doesn't make a ton of sense," Kerr added. "I'd like to see it revisited but that's coming from a guy that gets a lot of technical fouls and plays deep in the playoffs so I'm a little bias. 

Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson questionable vs. Rockets in Game 1

By Logan Murdock April 27, 2019 3:24 PM

OAKLAND - Fewer than 24 hours before the Warriors begin the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, Golden State faces uncertainty as both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are questionable for Game 1 Sunday afternoon with ankle injuries. 

"He's okay," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said when asked about Thompson's status Saturday afternoon. "He and Steph both came in this morning to get some treatment but I haven't even spoken with [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini] today." 

While Curry - who rolled his ankle in of Friday's 129-110 Game 6 victory against the Clippers - finished the game, Thompson left in the third quarter and had a very noticeable limp as he walked out of Staples Center on Friday night. 

Throughout his career, Thompson has been a model of consistency. He missed just one game during the first three years of his NBA career and has never played fewer than 73 games in a season. In Game 1 of last year's NBA Finals, Thompson went down with what looked to be a significant ankle sprain after colliding with Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith. He didn't miss any games, though. and helped the Warriors to their second straight title. 

Following Friday's win, Thompson said he "fully anticipated" to play in Game 1. Still, Kerr wasn't willing to make a declaration, either way, Saturday afternoon. 

"I'm not going to make a definitive statement on if they're going to play, so let's just call it questionable," Kerr said. "There's nothing implied there. It's just they both got in and got some work, and we'll see how they're doing tomorrow."

[RELATED: Iguodala will be key for Dubs to get past Harden, Rockets]

Minutes before Kerr began his media availability, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reported that Thompson's injury was "pretty bad" and could keep him out of Game 1 and beyond. When asked about the report, Kerr acknowledged the severity of the injury, but wouldn't divulge anything further. 

"I love when reports come out that I don't even know," Kerr joked. "The reports are - they have better sources than I do. But it was a significant sprain last night, he was limping so, as I said, we'll see how he's doing tomorrow." 

