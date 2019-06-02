Warriors

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in win over Raptors in Game 2

Warriors takeaways: What we learned in win over Raptors in Game 2

By Logan Murdock June 02, 2019 8:10 PM

BOX SCORE

TORONTO - The Warriors had never gone down two-games-to-none in an NBA playoff series under coach Steve Kerr, and they avoided that deficit once again Sunday night. 

Golden State beat the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena, tying the best-of-seven series at a game apiece and taking back home-court advantage. 

After a poor performance in Thursday's Game 1, Klay Thompson played well Sunday before injuring his left hamstring. He scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter, helping the champs stay afloat in the first half.

For much of the season, the Warriors have vowed to find the necessary energy for the playoffs. With Thompson and Kevon Looney exiting Sunday with injuries, that vow proved to be true. 

Here are the takeaways from Game 2. 

Third-quarter takeover

Down 59-54 at halftime with a two-game hole looming, Golden State opened the second half on an 18-0 run, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point lead. 

The run had a bit of nostalgia, bringing back memories of the runs that made this iteration of the Warriors famous at the beginning of their dynasty. 

On Sunday, they assisted on all 14 of their third-quarter field goals while shooting 56 percent from the field. 

It couldn't have come at a better time since Golden State started Game 2 with bad defensive rotations reminiscent of Thursday's loss. On Sunday, they held the Raptors to just 37 percent shooting from the field. 

Draymond Green does it all

Despite having another triple-double in Game 1, Green said the team's lack of defensive focus was his fault. On Sunday, he set the tone in the first quarter, scoring nine points and adding five rebounds and three assists.

With Kevin Durant out, Green's ability to push the pace in transition is key to Golden State's offensive strategy. His triple-double streak ended Sunday, but Green's 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists powered the Warriors. 

[RELATED: Drake trolls KD with 'Home Alone' hoodie in Game 2] 

DeMarcus Cousins' big night

Cousins has been through an injury gauntlet over the last two years. When he tore his left quadriceps six weeks ago, it seemed like there was little chance he'd be back this postseason. 

After playing just eight minutes in Game 1 of The Finals, Cousins not only started Game 2, but finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes. 

With Looney hobbled, Cousins will certainly take on a bigger role as the series goes on. If he builds on his Game 2 performance, the champs could be in good shape going forward. 

Warriors' Kevon Looney 'hoping' to play in NBA Finals Game 3 after injury

looneygame2usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Warriors' Kevon Looney 'hoping' to play in NBA Finals Game 3 after injury

By Brian Witt June 02, 2019 8:41 PM

The Warriors emerged from their Game 2 victory over the Raptors even more wounded than they entered it.

One of Golden State's players to suffer an injury Sunday night was reserve center Kevon Looney, who suffered a chest contusion in the first half. He was removed from the game and did not return.

The injury to Looney occurred when Looney attempted to defend a drive by Raptors star Kawhi Leonard. Looney got bumped and crashed hard to the floor. He landed on his left arm and stayed down on the court for a short period of time.

Looney accounted for zero points and one rebound in 10 minutes prior to the injury. While the Warriors were able to get by without him, finishing off a 109-104 win to even the NBA Finals at one game apiece, they're certainly hoping it's nothing serious.

[RELATED: Report: Klay doesn't see himself missing Game 3 of Finals]

Based on Looney's own self-assessment following the Game 2 victory, there is at least some cautious optimism that he'll be able to play in Game 3 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

Looney has had truly unfortunate injury luck throughout his young career, and it would truly be a shame if he were forced to miss any extended time.

Steph Curry calls Raptors defense 'janky' after Warriors Game 2 win

Steph Curry calls Raptors defense 'janky' after Warriors Game 2 win

By Ali Thanawalla June 02, 2019 7:55 PM

In the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors changed up their defensive gameplan against the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors went with a Box-And-1 defense in an attempt to shut down Steph Curry.

Curry was held scoreless over the final 12 minutes and the Warriors were held to just 21 points in the quarter, but Golden State still managed to pull out the thrilling win to even the NBA Finals one game apiece.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala hit the biggest shot of the night, a 3-pointer to seal the 109-104 win. Iguodala was left open on the wing because Toronto swarmed Curry.

After the game, Curry was asked about his confidence he has in Iguodala and gave a pretty interesting answer.

"The whole fourth quarter, they were playing some janky defense, just trying to send bodies to me everywhere and our whole roster just took advantage of it," Curry told ABC's Doris Burke. "Over the course of the game, it's kind of disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that with the game on the line. He's made big shots like that before and he got it done tonight."

Curry, Iguodala and the Warriors head home with the NBA Finals tied, but they may be down a few more pieces. Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney both suffered injuries during the course of Game 2, and Kevin Durant still hasn't been cleared.

Load more