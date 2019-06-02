BOX SCORE

TORONTO - The Warriors had never gone down two-games-to-none in an NBA playoff series under coach Steve Kerr, and they avoided that deficit once again Sunday night.

Golden State beat the Toronto Raptors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena, tying the best-of-seven series at a game apiece and taking back home-court advantage.

After a poor performance in Thursday's Game 1, Klay Thompson played well Sunday before injuring his left hamstring. He scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter, helping the champs stay afloat in the first half.

For much of the season, the Warriors have vowed to find the necessary energy for the playoffs. With Thompson and Kevon Looney exiting Sunday with injuries, that vow proved to be true.

Here are the takeaways from Game 2.

Third-quarter takeover

Down 59-54 at halftime with a two-game hole looming, Golden State opened the second half on an 18-0 run, turning a five-point deficit into a 12-point lead.

The run had a bit of nostalgia, bringing back memories of the runs that made this iteration of the Warriors famous at the beginning of their dynasty.

On Sunday, they assisted on all 14 of their third-quarter field goals while shooting 56 percent from the field.

It couldn't have come at a better time since Golden State started Game 2 with bad defensive rotations reminiscent of Thursday's loss. On Sunday, they held the Raptors to just 37 percent shooting from the field.

Draymond Green does it all

Despite having another triple-double in Game 1, Green said the team's lack of defensive focus was his fault. On Sunday, he set the tone in the first quarter, scoring nine points and adding five rebounds and three assists.

With Kevin Durant out, Green's ability to push the pace in transition is key to Golden State's offensive strategy. His triple-double streak ended Sunday, but Green's 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists powered the Warriors.

DeMarcus Cousins' big night

Cousins has been through an injury gauntlet over the last two years. When he tore his left quadriceps six weeks ago, it seemed like there was little chance he'd be back this postseason.

After playing just eight minutes in Game 1 of The Finals, Cousins not only started Game 2, but finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes.

With Looney hobbled, Cousins will certainly take on a bigger role as the series goes on. If he builds on his Game 2 performance, the champs could be in good shape going forward.