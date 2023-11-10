College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Indiana State Sycamores

Vaughn Dalzell shares how to bet on Indiana State’s first road game of the season against No. 24 Alabama.

Indiana State at Alabama (-17.5): O/U 162.5

Indiana State did not play a single Top-25 team last season and the first road game of 2023 is at No. 24 Alabama, nice.

Indiana State is coming off a 90-60 home win over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Yes, that’s a real college that plays in the NAIA, but it’s your choice to believe me. Anyways, on the other hand, Alabama pounded Morehead State 105-73 in its home opener.

Now, Indiana State goes on the road and takes about the largest step up in competition that you can make from a game-to-game stretch. Plus, the Sycamores did not play in a preseason exhibition game this offseason or a Top-25 team last year, so I don’t know how they hang with Alabama.

Looking over the Sycamores’ season last year on the road, they allowed teams like Evansville (36), Murray State (36), Duquesne (37), Belmont (37), and Drake (44), to put up lofty point totals in the first half at home.

Alabama is head over heels above them and scored 55 points in the first half versus Morehead State. Last season, the Tide opened the year with 34, 40, and 51 points in the first half of their first three home games.

Alabama’s offense already looks in midseason form, so ride the first-half team total. I laid the -110 odds on Alabama 1H Team Total Over 44.5. I would go up to 45.5. I think the Tide will roll in this matchup early.

Pick: Alabama 1H Team Total Over 44.5 (1u)

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Season Record: 4-0 (100%) +4 units

