FBN-BEARS-LIONS-THANKSGIVING
NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: What teams are playing, schedule, how to watch
Marcus Semien
MLB Team Roundup: Texas Rangers
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 10: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

oly_ssw500_obihiro_231110_v2_1920x1080_2281305667904.jpg
Jackson, Goetz battle in tight World Cup 500m race
nbc_pft_dobbsconfidence_231110_1920x1080_2281304643805.jpg
Can Dobbs lead MIN to success again vs. Saints?
nbc_pft_49ersjags_231110.jpg
Unpacking the stakes in 49ers-Jags AFC matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Indiana State Sycamores

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published November 10, 2023 09:55 AM
Why Flagg committed to Duke over UConn
November 8, 2023 11:49 AM
Cooper Flagg, 16, is taking his talents to Durham next season to suit up for the Blue Devils. He tells Dan Patrick why he committed to Duke over UConn, and what it was like to meet Mike Krzyzewski and LeBron James.

Vaughn Dalzell shares how to bet on Indiana State’s first road game of the season against No. 24 Alabama.

Indiana State at Alabama (-17.5): O/U 162.5

Indiana State did not play a single Top-25 team last season and the first road game of 2023 is at No. 24 Alabama, nice.

Indiana State is coming off a 90-60 home win over St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Yes, that’s a real college that plays in the NAIA, but it’s your choice to believe me. Anyways, on the other hand, Alabama pounded Morehead State 105-73 in its home opener.

Now, Indiana State goes on the road and takes about the largest step up in competition that you can make from a game-to-game stretch. Plus, the Sycamores did not play in a preseason exhibition game this offseason or a Top-25 team last year, so I don’t know how they hang with Alabama.

Looking over the Sycamores’ season last year on the road, they allowed teams like Evansville (36), Murray State (36), Duquesne (37), Belmont (37), and Drake (44), to put up lofty point totals in the first half at home.

Alabama is head over heels above them and scored 55 points in the first half versus Morehead State. Last season, the Tide opened the year with 34, 40, and 51 points in the first half of their first three home games.

Alabama’s offense already looks in midseason form, so ride the first-half team total. I laid the -110 odds on Alabama 1H Team Total Over 44.5. I would go up to 45.5. I think the Tide will roll in this matchup early.

Pick: Alabama 1H Team Total Over 44.5 (1u)
*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Season Record: 4-0 (100%) +4 units

Join in the college football conversation this Saturday at 10AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

