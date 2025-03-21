Arkansas vs. St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Hall of Fame coaches clash in Providence Saturday afternoon in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament when John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) take the court against Rick Pitino’s Red Storm of St. John’s (31-4).

After a nervous or at least sluggish start, the Red Storm dominated Omaha in the second half and cruised to an 83-53 victory. The Johnnies strength is their defense, and they put the clamps on Omaha in that second half. St. John’s is ranked first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 75 points or more in only two of their last 20 games.

Arkansas made things interesting late against Kansas on Thursday but held on for a 79-72 victory over the Jayhawks handing Bill Self and co. a first-round loss for the first time in 18 years. Jonas Aidoo led the way with 22 points and Johnell Davis added 18.

Calipari and Pitino have met 26 times in their careers with the Arkansas skipper holding a 14-12 advantage over St. John’s bench boss. The 26 encounters include six while the pair was coaching in the NBA.

The winner of this game is off to the Sweet 16 for a date against the winner of the Drake vs. Texas Tech game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arkansas vs. St. John’s

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 2:40PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Arkansas vs. St. John’s

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks (+240), St. John’s Red Storm (-300)

Spread: Red Storm -7.5

Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arkansas vs. St. John’s

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on St. John’s -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Arkansas vs. St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Red Storm have won 10 in a row and are 7-3 against the spread in those 10 games (18-12-1 for the season)

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 3 of St. John’s last 4 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 5 straight games for Arkansas

Arkansas is now 4-1 on the Moneyline in their last 5 games

