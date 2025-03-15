Big 12 Tournament - Arizona vs. Houston Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Houston Cougars (29-4) and Arizona Wildcats (22-11) are set to play for the Big 12 Championship tonight in Kansas City, MO.

Arizona has knocked off Texas Tech and Kansas the last two days to reach the title game. Friday night, Caleb Love scored 27 points as the Wildcats downed Texas Tech 86-80. The Red Raiders were without key contributors Chance McMillian (injury) and Darrion Williams (injury). Texas Tech took a beat to adjust to their absences and the Wildcats took advantage jumping out to a 47-39 lead at halftime.

Houston has advance to the championship game with wins over BYU and Colorado. Friday the Cougars suffocated the BYU offense limiting them to just 20 points in the first half enroute to a 74-54 win. The Houston tandem of Emanuel Sharpe and LJ Cryer combined for 46 points to nearly outscore BYU themselves.

These teams met February 15 in Tucson with Houston winning 62-58.

Lets dive into Saturday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Arizona vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Arizona vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arizona Wildcats (+240), Houston Cougars (-300)

Spread: Cougars -6.5

Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Wildcats & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Houston -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 135.5.

Arizona vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona has covered the spread and cashed the Game Total OVER in both of their Big 12 Tournament games

Houston won and covered the spread in the only meeting with Arizona this season (62-58 on February 15)

Houston has won 12 straight and covered in 5 of the 12 (5-6-1).

