Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Big 12 Tournament - Arizona vs. Houston Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 15, 2025 09:31 AM

The Houston Cougars (29-4) and Arizona Wildcats (22-11) are set to play for the Big 12 Championship tonight in Kansas City, MO.

Arizona has knocked off Texas Tech and Kansas the last two days to reach the title game. Friday night, Caleb Love scored 27 points as the Wildcats downed Texas Tech 86-80. The Red Raiders were without key contributors Chance McMillian (injury) and Darrion Williams (injury). Texas Tech took a beat to adjust to their absences and the Wildcats took advantage jumping out to a 47-39 lead at halftime.

Houston has advance to the championship game with wins over BYU and Colorado. Friday the Cougars suffocated the BYU offense limiting them to just 20 points in the first half enroute to a 74-54 win. The Houston tandem of Emanuel Sharpe and LJ Cryer combined for 46 points to nearly outscore BYU themselves.

These teams met February 15 in Tucson with Houston winning 62-58.

Lets dive into Saturday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Arizona vs. Houston

  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 6:00PM EST
  • Site: T-Mobile Center
  • City: Kansas City, MO
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Arizona vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Arizona Wildcats (+240), Houston Cougars (-300)
  • Spread: Cougars -6.5
  • Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Arizona vs. Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Wildcats & Cougars game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Houston -6.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 135.5.

Arizona vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Arizona has covered the spread and cashed the Game Total OVER in both of their Big 12 Tournament games
  • Houston won and covered the spread in the only meeting with Arizona this season (62-58 on February 15)

  • Houston has won 12 straight and covered in 5 of the 12 (5-6-1).

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

