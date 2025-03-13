Big 12 Tournament - Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Tonight’s evening session in the Big 12 Tournament closes with two blue bloods as Arizona (20-11, 14-7) takes the court against Kansas (21-11, 12-9).

The Jayhawks survived a battle yesterday against UCF, winning in overtime 98-94. Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Kansas in the win.

Arizona lost to Kansas last Saturday, 83-76, at Allen Fieldhouse. That was one of five losses in the final eight games of the regular season for Arizona. Jaden Bradley had 21 points in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kansas vs. Arizona

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Kansas vs. Arizona

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Kansas Jayhawks (+125), Arizona Wildcats (-150)

Spread: Wildcats -2.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas vs. Arizona

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jayhawks & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Arizona on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Arizona -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 151.5.

Kansas vs. Arizona: Top betting trends and recent stats

Kansas is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

Kansas is 5-5 to the OVER in their last 10 games

Arizona has failed to cover the spread in 3 straight games

Arizona is 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games (16-15 for the season)

