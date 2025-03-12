Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Day 2 of the Big 12 Tournament closes with the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9) taking the court against the UCF Knights (17-15, 8-13).

UCF thumped Utah yesterday 87-82 in the opening round of the tournament. Kayshawn Hall scored 23 points to pace the UCF attack.

It has been a somewhat unusual if not outright disappointing season for the Jayhawks to date. That said, Kansas looked like they may have figured some things out this past Saturday in an 83-76 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UCF vs. Kansas

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Knights at Jayhawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UCF Knights (+425), Kansas Jayhawks (-600)

Spread: Jayhawks -10.5

Total: 154.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for UCF vs. Kansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knights & Jayhawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Kansas -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 154.5.

UCF vs. Kansas: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCF has covered the spread in their last 3 games but is just 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games

Kansas won both meeting between the schools this season but was just 1-1 ATS

Kansas covered the spread in 4 of their final 5 games of the regular season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.