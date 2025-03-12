Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas State vs. Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_baileyintv_250312.jpg
Bailey, Davidson get clutch redemption
nbc_roto_mahle_250312.jpg
Mahle, Bradford injuries threaten TEX’s rotation
nbc_cbb_awardsdisc_250312.jpg
Breaking down the Atlantic 10 men’s season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Desert Sun
ACC Tournament - Syracuse vs. SMU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas State vs. Baylor Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: TV/stream info, start times for season opener in Japan
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_baileyintv_250312.jpg
Bailey, Davidson get clutch redemption
nbc_roto_mahle_250312.jpg
Mahle, Bradford injuries threaten TEX’s rotation
nbc_cbb_awardsdisc_250312.jpg
Breaking down the Atlantic 10 men’s season awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Big 12 Tournament - UCF vs. Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 12, 2025 02:34 PM

Day 2 of the Big 12 Tournament closes with the Kansas Jayhawks (20-11, 11-9) taking the court against the UCF Knights (17-15, 8-13).

UCF thumped Utah yesterday 87-82 in the opening round of the tournament. Kayshawn Hall scored 23 points to pace the UCF attack.

It has been a somewhat unusual if not outright disappointing season for the Jayhawks to date. That said, Kansas looked like they may have figured some things out this past Saturday in an 83-76 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UCF vs. Kansas

  • Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • Time: 9:30PM EST
  • Site: Sprint Center
  • City: Kansas City, MO
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Knights at Jayhawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: UCF Knights (+425), Kansas Jayhawks (-600)
  • Spread: Jayhawks -10.5
  • Total: 154.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for UCF vs. Kansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knights & Jayhawks game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Kansas -10.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 154.5.

UCF vs. Kansas: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • UCF has covered the spread in their last 3 games but is just 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games
  • Kansas won both meeting between the schools this season but was just 1-1 ATS
  • Kansas covered the spread in 4 of their final 5 games of the regular season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
UCF.png UCF Knights
KANSAS.png Kansas Jayhawks
Men's College Basketball