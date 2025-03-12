Big Ten Tournament - Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big Ten Tournament continues this evening when the Iowa Hawkeyes (16-15, 7-13) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14, 9- 11) meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ohio State was more than likely eliminated from NCAA Tournament consideration as a result of Saturday’s 66-60 loss at Indiana...unless they make a deep run this weekend.

Iowa has scored in the 80s in four of their last five games but have won just two of those affairs.

These teams met on January 27 and Ohio State rolled in Columbus, 82-65, behind 18 points from Micah Parrish.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Iowa at Ohio State

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Hawkeyes at Buckeyes

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+180), Ohio State Buckeyes (-220)

Spread: Buckeyes -5.5

Total: 154.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks points will be at a premium in this game: Game Total Under 154.5

“Ohio State needs this game to continue building its case for the NCAA Tournament, while Iowa is here to ruin someone’s season potentially. The first meeting featured a game total of 156.5 and the Under cashed with an 82-65 score. Iowa was a +7 underdog and Ohio State won and covered, so the spread hasn’t moved much, which makes this a Buckeye or pass spot, but no strong play on the spread. I like the Under. Iowa is 3-1 to the Under in the last four games and despite their past three first-round games flying Over, I am going to say this Iowa offense will struggle for stretches against Ohio State.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Buckeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Ohio State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 154.5.

Iowa vs. Ohio State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

Iowa is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games against the spread

Ohio State covered and UNDER 156.5 cashed when these teams met earlier this season

Ohio State is 6-4 ATS against Iowa in their last 10 games

