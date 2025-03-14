Big Ten Tournament - Purdue vs Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Purdue (22-10, 14-7) and Michigan (22-9, 14-6) close out the day’s play in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis tonight.

Both of these schools struggled down the stretch. Including yesterday’s win over USC, Purdue has won just three times in their past eight games. Michigan has lost their last three games.

These teams met on February 11 and Purdue escaped Ann Arbor with a 75-73 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Purdue vs. Michigan

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Purdue vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Purdue Boilermakers (-140), Michigan Wolverines (+115)

Spread: Boilermakers -2.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue vs. Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the defenses to shine in this one: Under 147.5 (-110)

“Michigan is on a three-game losing streak and scored 73, 65, and 62 points in that stretch. The Wolverines scored 64 and 75 points in the two meetings with the Boilermakers this season and with both squads playing inside then out, I think we see a slow tempo and the forwards/centers battle for the majority of this contest. I like the Under 147.5 down to 145.5. The totals were 151 and 152 in the regular season, so I think it’s telling the total has dropped two-to-three possessions for this meeting.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 147.5.

Purdue vs. Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against Purdue

Michigan has covered the spread in just 2 of their last 15 games (13-18 for the season)

Purdue is 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 games (17-14 for the season)

