BYU vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The BYU Cougars (25-9) take the court against the Wisconsin Badgers (27-9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday in Denver, CO.

In Round 1 Thursday, the Cougars eliminated VCU, 80-71. BYU led the majority of the game dominating the Rams for much of it. After foul trouble forced him to sit for much of the first half, Richie Saunders got rolling in the second half and finished the game with 16 points. First-year head coach Kevin Young is now tied for the most wins for a first-year coach in program history.

Wisconsin opened the tournament with an 85-66 win over Montana. The Badgers shot 55.4% for the game. Wisconsin saw five players reach double figures in points. John Blackwell led the way with 19.

The winner of this game advances to the Sweet 16.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information

Game details & how to watch BYU vs. Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for BYU vs. Wisconsin

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: BYU Cougars (-102), Wisconsin Badgers (-118)

Spread: Badgers -1.5

Total: 154.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for BYU vs. Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Cougars & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on BYU on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on BYU +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 154.5.

BYU vs. Wisconsin: Top betting trends and recent stats

BYU is 18-12-1 against the spread this season AND 18-12-1 to the OVER this season

BYU is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

BYU is 9-1 outright in their last 10 games

Wisconsin is 3-1 against the spread in their last 4 games (19-11-1 ATS for the season)

The UNDER has cashed in 6 of Wisconsin’s last 10 games

