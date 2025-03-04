Creighton at Seton Hall Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Seton Hall Pirates (7-22, 2-16) look to snap a four-game losing streak tonight when they take the court for a Big East showdown against the Creighton Bluejays (20-9, 13-5) in South Orange, NJ.

The Bluejays have been scuffling of late. Losers of three of their last five, Creighton was smacked over the weekend at Xavier, 83-61. This team looks tired. The Pirates lost over the weekend to St. John’s 71-61. The Hall kept it close for much of the game until a lack of depth and talent gave way to the constant physicality of the Red Storm took control of the game. The loss dropped the Pirates into the cellar alongside the DePaul Blue Demons in the Big East.

These schools met earlier this season on January 25 in Omaha and Creighton dominated Seton Hall winning 79-54. The Bluejays’ lead was just 38-34 at the half but Ryan Kalkbrenner and co. dominated the second twenty minutes to win going away.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Creighton at Seton Hall

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Prudential Center

City: Newark, NJ

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bluejays at Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Creighton Bluejays (-550), Seton Hall Pirates (+400)

Spread: Bluejays -9.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at Seton Hall

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 134.5.

Creighton at Seton Hall: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 4 of its last 5 at Seton Hall

6 of Seton Hall’s last 8 home games against Creighton have gone over the Total

Seton Hall has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with better records

