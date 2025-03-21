Creighton vs. Auburn Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The Auburn Tigers (29-5), the No. 1 seed in the South Region, will face the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays (25-10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Auburn advanced to Round 2 with an 83-63 win over the Hornets of Alabama State. Miles Kelly scored 23 points to lead the Tigers. He was 7-15 from three-point range. Johni Broome had 14 points and 11 boards. The Tigers’ 83 points was on par with their season average of 83.8 points per game.

Creighton knocked out the Louisville Cardinals, 89-75, Thursday in the Opening Round. Jamiya Neal was dominant in the game scoring 29 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. The Blue jays shot 57.1% from the field (32-56) and 45.8% from three (11-24) in the game.

The winner of this game advances to the Sweet 16 and a game against the winner of the Texas A&M vs. Michigan game.

Game details & how to watch Creighton vs. Auburn

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: TBS/truTV

Game odds for Creighton vs. Auburn

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Creighton Bluejays (+350), Auburn Tigers (-475)

Spread: Auburn Tigers -9.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton vs. Auburn

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays +9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 150.5.

Creighton vs. Auburn: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last 5 and in 7 of their last 9 games

Auburn Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in three straight games

Creighton covered and the OVER cashed in their game against Louisville

Creighton is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

