Georgetown at DePaul Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published March 7, 2025 10:02 PM

This Saturday, March 8, the Georgetown Hoyas (17-13, 8-11) and the DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 3- 16) meet at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Georgetown crushed Villanova’s NCAA Tournament hopes Tuesday in Washington, DC, 75-73. It snapped a three-game losing streak for Ed Cooley’s Hoyas.

DePaul climbed out of the Big East cellar for the first time in years thanks to their 80-77 win at Providence Wednesday night. The win snapped a six-game losing streak.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Georgetown at DePaul

  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 2:00PM EST
  • Site: Wintrust Arena
  • City: Chicago, IL
  • Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Hoyas at Blue Demons

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Georgetown Hoyas (-110), DePaul Blue Demons (-110)
  • Spread: Hoyas -1.5
  • Total: 145.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Georgetown at DePaul

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hoyas & Blue Demons game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Hoyas on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgetown -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 145.5.

Georgetown at DePaul: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Georgetown has won 4 of its last 5 road games against teams with losing records
  • 5 of DePaul’s last 7 games against Georgetown have gone over the Total
  • DePaul has covered the Spread in its last 3 home games against Georgetown

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

