Iowa at Rutgers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 4-8) and the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (12-12, 5-8) are all set to square off from Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ last game, a 90-81 loss to No. 18 Maryland this past Sunday. The Hawkeyes have lost three in a row. Saturday, they lost at No. 21 Wisconsin, 74-63.

The Hawkeyes are currently 0-5 on the road with a point differential of 5.70, while the Scarlet Knights are 9-4 at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena

City: Piscataway, NJ

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes (+190), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-235)

Spread: Scarlet Knights -5.5

Over/Under: 162.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the visiting team tonight: Iowa +6.5 (-102)

“Rutgers is 5-0 ATS over the last five games but has been the underdog in all of those games and now are laying three-to-four possessions against an Iowa team fighting for its season. Both teams play similar styles, and we will likely see a large amount of three-pointers and free-throw attempts between the two. While the Over 161.5 is tempting, I think +6.5 is too many points for Iowa who is still searching for its first Big Ten road win (0-5 ML, 1-4 ATS). Kenpom and Barttorvik also make this game the best chance for Iowa to earn a road win this season, so I will sprinkle the ML at +240.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawkeyes & Scarlet Knights game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawkeyes vs. Scarlet Knights on Wednesday

The Hawkeyes have won 12 out of the 15 matchups since the Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014

Ace Bailey is averaging 19.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

Dylan Harper is averaging 19.1 points per game and is dishing out 4.1 assists per contest.

