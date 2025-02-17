Kansas State at Utah Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big 12 season continues tonight as the Wildcats of Kansas State (13-12, 7-7) as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes (14-11, 6-8). The Wildcats are tied for ninth in the Big 12 standings while the Utes are tied for tenth.

Kansas State saw their six-game winning streak snapped Saturday at BYU, 80-65. The Wildcats trailed by 18 points at halftime and just never contended against the Cougars. Utah upset No. 17 Kansas Saturday night at home, 74-67. The Utes led by 10 midway through the second half and held on late for the win.

Kansas State is 6-4 in their last ten games overall and 2-7 for the season on the road while Utah is 13-3 at home and 5-5 in their last ten overall.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wildcats at Utes

Date: Monday, February 17, 2025

9:00PM EST Site: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Wildcats at Utes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Wildcats (+110), Utes (-135)

Wildcats (+110), Utes (-135) Spread: Utes -1.5

Utes -1.5 Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas State at Utah

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Kansas State at Utah Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Utes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas State at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas State at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 146.5.

Wildcats at Utes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Utah is 12-13 against the spread this season

Kansas State is 14-11 against the spread this season

Utah is 11-1 as a favorite this season on the Moneyline

Kansas State is 5-8 as an underdog this season on the Moneyline

