No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

For the first time in SEC history, the top two teams in the country meet when No. 1 Auburn (22-2, 10-1) visits No. 2 Alabama (21-3, 10-1). The game also pits two contenders for National Player of the Year honors. Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game for Auburn. All-American Mark Sears is scoring 17.8 points per game while dishing out 4.9 assists nightly for Bama.

The Tigers have won 15 of their last 16 games with the lone loss at the hands of the Florida Gators last Saturday, 90-81. Alabama has won their last seven with their last loss coming at home to Ole Miss, 74-64, on January 14. If you are a fan of offense, buckle up. This game should feature plenty of scoring. The Tigers have averaged just over 80 points per game over the past ten games while the Crimson Tide are averaging close to 90 points nightly (89.7) in their last ten.

Alabama is 10-1 at home this season and Auburn is 6-1 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Auburn at Alabama

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Coleman Coliseum

City: Tuscaloosa, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tigers at Crimson Tide

Odds: Auburn Tigers (+110), Alabama Crimson Tide (-135)

Spread: Crimson Tide -1.5

Total: 171.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Auburn at Alabama

Auburn at Alabama Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Tigers & Crimson Tide game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Crimson Tide at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 171.5.

Tigers vs Crimson Tide: Top betting trends and recent stats

Auburn has won 6 straight road games

The Over is 7-3 in Auburn’s last 10 road games

Alabama is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games

