No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 8 Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, March 2, and the Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5) and the Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14- 3) meet this afternoon at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing.

First place in the Big Ten remains up for grabs with three games remaining in the regular season. The Badgers sit two games behind Michigan and Michigan State. There is a path to the title. It does not happen, however, without a win over Sparty today.

Wisconsin rebounded from an overtime loss at home to the Oregon Ducks last weekend with an 88-62 stomping of Washington Tuesday night in Madison. That loss to Oregon was their only loss in six games in the month of February.

Wednesday night featured the near three-quarter court heave and bucket from Tre Holloman to give the Spartans a 58-55 win. Michigan State led by seven with just a couple minutes to play and hung on until the Holloman heroics. The win kept them tied for first with Michigan atop the Big Ten,

Wisconsin is 5-4 on the road for the season. Michigan State is 13-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin at Michigan State

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 1:30PM EST

Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

City: East Lansing, MI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Badgers at Spartans

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers (+165), Michigan State Spartans (-200)

Spread: Spartans -4.5

Total: 147.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Badgers & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Wisconsin +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 147.5.

Wisconsin at Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

3 of Wisconsin’s last 4 games have gone OVER the projected Game Total

Wisconsin has covered the spread in 6 of their last 7 games

Wisconsin and Michigan State have split their last 10 games on the Moneyline and ATS

Michigan State has covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games

Michigan State’s last 5 games and 8 of their last 9 have gone UNDER the projected Game Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.