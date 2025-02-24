No. 12 Michigan at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten spotlight Monday night is on the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3) as they look to win in Lincoln, Nebraska tonight against the Cornhuskers (17-10, 7-9) and forge a tie atop the Big Ten standings with Michigan State.

Sparty went into Ann Arbor Friday night and took over first place in the conference with a 75-62 win over Michigan. The loss snapped the Wolverines’ six-game winning streak. A big reason behind Michigan’s success this season is Vlad Goldin who is averaging 15.9 points per game.

Nebraska suffered a brutal loss Wednesday in Happy Valley to the now former cellar-dwellers, the Nittany Lions of Penn State, 89-72. A win would have gotten the Cornhuskers to .500 in the conference for the season but instead It dropped them to 5-5 in their last 10 games and to 5-6 on the road overall this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan at Nebraska

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

City: Lincoln, NE

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Michigan at Nebraska

Odds: Michigan Wolverines (-110), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-110)

Spread: Wolverines -1.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan Wolverines on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Michigan Wolverines -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Wolverines at Cornhuskers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Nebraska has won 7 of its last 10 home games

The Over is 7-3 in Nebraska’s last 5 at home and Michigan’s last 5 on the road combined

Michigan is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 on the road

