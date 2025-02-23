No. 13 Purdue at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten spotlight is on Assembly Hall as the Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5) look to get right in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9).

Purdue’s losing streak is now three games following their 75-66 loss Tuesday night in East Lansing to the Michigan State Spartans, 75-66.

The Boilermakers are just 6-4 in their last ten games.

Indiana has stumbled through the season losing six of their last seven and earning a mere six conference wins this season. Once one of the more ferocious barns in the nation, Assembly Hall has witnessed four losses in 15 games this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Boilermakers at Hoosiers

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 1:30PM EST

Site: Assembly Hall

City: Bloomington, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Boilermakers at Hoosiers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Purdue Boilermakers (-185), Indiana Hoosiers (+150)

Spread: Boilermakers -3.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Indiana

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue Boilermakers at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 150.5.

Boilermakers vs Hoosiers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Indiana has lost 4 of its last 5 games against teams with a winning record

4 of Purdue’s last 5 road games at Indiana have gone over the Total

Purdue has covered in 4 of its last 5 road games

