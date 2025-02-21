No. 14 Michigan State at No. 12 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The spotlight in college basketball Friday night is focused on the fight for first in the Big Ten as arch-rivals Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) and Michigan (20-5, 12-2) meet in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines currently hold a 1/2 game lead over the Spartans.

Sparty takes the court having won their last two and three of their last four games. Tuesday night, Tom Izzo’s squad took out the Purdue Boilermakers 75-66. Michigan has won six straight. The Wolverines won a tight game in Columbus last Sunday, defeating Ohio State 86-83.

Michigan is a perfect 12-0 at home while Michigan State is 5-2 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan State at Michigan

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Crisler Center

City: Ann Arbor, MI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Spartans at Wolverines

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Michigan State Spartans (+125), Michigan Wolverines (-155)

Spread: Wolverines -2.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan State at Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan State Spartans +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 152.5.

Spartans vs Wolverines: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 7 of its last 10 games

Michigan has won 8 of its last 10 games

7 of Sparty’s last 9 games (78%) have stayed under the Total

Michigan is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 at home

