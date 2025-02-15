No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 7 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Saturday’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup in West Lafayette, IN featuring the No. 16 Badgers of Wisconsin (19-5, 9-4) and the No. 7 Boilermakers of Purdue (19-6, 11-3).

Wisconsin has been idle since a 74-63 win last Saturday at Iowa. It was the Badgers’ third consecutive win and fourth road win of the season. With eight wins in their last ten games overall, Wisconsin has climbed to fourth in the Big Ten and to within two games of the conference-leading Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers are looking to rebound from a hard-fought, 75-73 two-point loss at Michigan on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Boilermakers to second in the conference behind Michigan. Purdue is 8-2 in their last ten games.

Wisconsin is 4-4 on the road this season while Purdue is 12-1 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wisconsin at Purdue

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Mackey Arena

City: West Lafayette, IN

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Badgers at Boilermakers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Wisconsin Badgers (+195), Purdue Boilermakers (-235)

Spread: Boilermakers -5.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Wisconsin at Purdue Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Badgers & Boilermakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue Boilermakers at -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 148.5.

Badgers vs Boilermakers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 9 of its last 10 home games against teams with a winning record

The Over is 15-10 in Purdue’s games this season

Purdue has covered in 8 of its 13 home games this season

