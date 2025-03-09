No. 17 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The highlight of today’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) and the Spartans of Michigan State (25-5, 16-3) in East Lansing, MI.

These teams met earlier this season in Ann Arbor back on February 21 with Sparty prevailing 75-62. Jase Richardson scored 21 to pace the Spartans’ attack.

That win pulled Michigan State into a tie atop the Big Ten. The Wolverines have lost twice more since while the Spartans have remained letter perfect. The result is an eleventh regular season Big Ten title for Tom Izzo.

Today is about getting right for Michigan and staying right for Michigan State.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan and Michigan State

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

City: East Lansing, MI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Wolverines at Spartans

Odds: Michigan Wolverines (+260), Michigan State Spartans (-325)

Spread: Spartans -7.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the home team to cover the number: Michigan State Spartans -7.5

“That’s six straight covers for the Spartans where the Wolverines have lost two straight and failed to cover three consecutive games and four of the past five. They are simply not playing well and when they win, it’s by a slim margin. I was on MSU the first meeting and while the spread went from Michigan -2.5 in the first matchup to MSU being what I would expect at least a five-point favorite here, I still think the Spartans are the right side and think the motivation for sweeping your rival at home is enough with that defense.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan State Spartans -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Michigan at Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 6 in a row at home against Michigan

Each of the last 3 games between Michigan and Michigan State has stayed under the Total

Sparty is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 at home

