No. 19 Louisville at Virginia Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The ACC regular season continues tonight with one of its elites, the Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2) in Blacksburg to take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech (12-15, 7-9).

The Cardinals have won five in a row. There last loss was February 1 at Georgia Tech. This past Saturday they won at home against Florida State, 89-81. The Cards are 8-2 on the road this season.

Virginia Tech snapped a 2-game losing streak Saturday with an 81-68 win at Miami. They are 3-3 in February. This season, the Hokies are 7-7 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Louisville at Virginia Tech

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Cassell Coliseum

City: Blacksburg, VA

Network/Streaming: ACC Network

Game odds for Cardinals at Hokies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Louisville Cardinals (-500), Virginia Tech Hokies (+375)

Spread: Cardinals -9.5

Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Louisville at Virginia Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cardinals & Hokies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Louisville Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Virginia Tech Hokies at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 146.5.

Louisville at VA Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

Virginia Tech is 2-3 against the spread in their last 5 games.

Louisville’s last 4 against VA Tech have stayed under the Total

Louisville has covered in 16 of its 27 games this season

