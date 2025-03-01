No. 21 Marquette at Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
The Big East men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-7, 12-5) travel to Washington to take on the Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10).
Marquette has won three of their last four including an 82-52 dismantling of the Providence Friars Tuesday night. Ben Gold led the Golden Eagles with a career-high 17 points. The team shot 41.5% from beyond the arc in the win.
Georgetown has lost two in a row and three of their last four including a 93-79 loss Wednesday at UConn. Micah Peavy had 25 in the loss for the Hoyas.
Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Marquette at Georgetown
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 8:00PM EST
- Site: Capital One Arena
- City: Washington, DC
- Network/Streaming: Peacock
Game odds for Golden Eagles at Hoyas
The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:
- Odds: Marquette Golden Eagles (-375), Georgetown Hoyas (+300)
- Spread: Golden Eagles -8.5
- Total: 145.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for Marquette at Georgetown
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Eagles & Hoyas game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Georgetown Hoyas at +8.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 145.5.
Marquette at Georgetown: Top betting trends and recent stats
- Marquette is 9-1 on the Moneyline against Georgetown
- Marquette is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games against Georgetown
- Georgetown has covered the spread in their last three games and in five of their last 6 overall
