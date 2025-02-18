No. 23 Kansas at BYU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (17-8, 8-6) are in unfamiliar territory as they take the court tonight against the Cougars of BYU (17-8, 8-6) in a pivotal Big 12 contest. These teams are tied for fifth in the Big 12. With the conference tourney two weeks away, this one is crucial for seeding purposes.

The Jayhawks are a pedestrian 5-5 in their last ten games. That is not the norm at any point during a Kansas hoops season but especially not in February. Bill Self’s crew lost at Utah, 74-67, on Saturday. They have not won even two straight since the middle of January.

BYU has won their last two. They cooled off the Wildcats of Kansas State Saturday in Provo, 80-65.

BYU is 12-2 at home. Kansas is 3-6 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kansas at BYU

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Marriott Center

City: Provo, UT

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Jayhawks at Cougars

Odds: Kansas Jayhawks (+135), BYU Cougars (-160)

Spread: Cougars -3.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas at BYU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Kansas at BYU Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jayhawks & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the BYU Cougars on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas Jayhawks at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Jayhawks vs Cougars: Top betting trends and recent stats

BYU has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

The Under is 31-19 in Kansas’ and BYU’s games combined this season

BYU is 8-5-1 ATS at home this season

