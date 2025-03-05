No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Following their last second win in Knoxville Saturday against Alabama, the Tennessee Volunteers (24-5, 11-5) are in Mississippi to take on the Rebels of Ole Miss (20-9, 9-7).

The Vols have won four straight and seven of their last eight to climb into fourth place in the SEC. Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee in scoring averaging 17.8 points per game.

Ole Miss snapped a three-game losing streak with an 87-84 win Saturday at home against Oklahoma. The Rebels are seventh in the conference.

Ole Miss is 12-3 at home while Tennessee sports a record of 6-4 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tennessee at Ole Miss

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

City: Oxford, MS

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Volunteers at Rebels

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Tennessee Volunteers (-145), Ole Miss Rebels (+120)

Spread: Volunteers -2.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Tennessee at Ole Miss

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Volunteers & Rebels game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Tennessee on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tennessee Volunteers -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 138.5.

Tennessee at Ole Miss: Top betting trends and recent stats

Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

The Under is 7-3 in Tennessee’s road games this season

Tennessee is 16-13 against the spread this season

