No. 6 St. John’s at No. 20 Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Red Storm of St. John’s (26-4, 17-2) look to continue their run of success Saturday in Milwaukee against one of their rivals in the Big East, the Golden Eagles of Marquette (22-8, 13-6).

Few teams will enter their conference tournaments with more momentum than St. John’s. Rick Pitino’s squad has won five in a row and 15 of their last 16 games. They closed out the home portion of their schedule last Saturday with a 71-61 win over Seton Hall. RJ Luis Jr. Led the way with 21 points for the Johnnies.

Marquette has been consistently inconsistent for the better part of the last month. They are 5-5 overall since January 28. The Golden Eagles lost Wednesday at Storrs to UConn, 72-66. An issue all season, the Marquette bench failed to produce against the Huskies scoring just two points in 40 minutes of action.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch St. John’s at Marquette

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Red Storm at Golden Eagles

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: St. John’s Red Storm (+118), Marquette Golden Eagles (-145)

Spread: Golden Eagles -2.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for St. John’s at Marquette

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team in the first half: Marquette 1H spread (likely +0.5 or +1.5)

“It’s a quicker turnaround for Marquette who lost at UConn on Wednesday compared to St. John’s who last played on Saturday against Seton Hall. The Red Storm could have some rust and going to Marquette on Senior Day won’t be easy. Six seniors are being honored for Marquette, plus two walk-ons and two managers so Marquette should come out with some emotion, which they need after two straight losses. I like Marquette in the first half but will pass on the full game spread.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Storm & Golden Eagles game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Marquette Golden Eagles -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 143.5.

St. John’s at Marquette: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette is on a 3-game win streak at home against St. John’s

The Under is 7-3 in Marquette’s last 10 games

Marquette has failed to cover the spread in its last 5 games against teams with better records

St. John’s has covered the spread in 6 of their last 10 games against Marquette

