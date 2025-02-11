No. 7 Purdue at No. 20 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

A monster tilt in the Big Ten with first place on the line as the No. 7 Boilermakers of Purdue (19-5, 11-2) travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 20 Michigan Wolverines (18-5, 10-2) tonight. Michigan is a perfect 11-0 at home. The Wolverines have won four in a row. Their last loss was a beat down, 91-64 in West Lafayette to these Boilermakers. Purdue has won four straight as well. They have scored at least 90 points in three of those four victories. Purdue is 5-2 on the road this season.

The Wolverines’ record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Boilermakers’ record is 9-1 in their last 10 tilts. As mentioned, Michigan is a perfect 11-0 at home. Purdue is 5-2 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Boilermakers at Wolverines

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Crisler Center

City: Ann Arbor, MI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Boilermakers at Wolverines

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Boilermakers (+104), Wolverines (-130)

Spread: Wolverines -1.5

Total: 150.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team tonight in Ann Arbor: Michigan 1H ML (-120) and full game ML (-125)

“This is a massive revenge spot for the Wolverines. Purdue went out to a 32-11 lead after 10 minutes and gave Michigan its worse loss of the season in West Lafayette. Now, Michigan has an oppourtnity to even the score and earn a home win over a Purdue team that has won five straight on the road albeit, they came against Minnesota, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon or Iowa - all non-tournament teams. Give me MIchigan in the first half and full game on the moneyline.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Boilermakers at Wolverines Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boilermakers & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

Purdue at Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 4 of its last 5 games

Purdue’s last 4 versus Michigan have gone over the Total

Purdue has covered the Spread in its last 5 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!