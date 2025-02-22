No. 8 Iowa State at No. 5 Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is a battle atop the Big 12 Saturday in Houston as the No. 5 Cougars (22-4, 14-1) host the No. 8 Cyclones of Iowa State (21-5, 11-4).

Houston has won five straight including wins last week at Arizona State and at Arizona. L.J. Cryer leads the Cougars averaging 14.5 points per game.

Iowa State takes the court having won four straight but will be without its top two scorers as both Curtis Jones (illness) and Keshon Gilbert (muscle strain) have been declared out.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Iowa State at Houston

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Fertitta Center

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Cyclones at Cougars

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Iowa State Cyclones (+575), Houston Cougars (-900)

Spread: Cougars -12.5

Total: 131.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Iowa State at Houston

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cyclones & Cougars game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Cougars on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Houston Cougars at -12.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 131.5.

Cyclones vs Cougars: Top betting trends and recent stats

Houston has won 9 of its last 10 games

The Under is 13-9 in Houston’s home games and Iowa State’s road games combined this season

Houston is 9-5 ATS at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!