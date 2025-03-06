No. 8 Michigan State at Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s spotlight shines solely on Iowa City tonight where the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-14, 6-12) host the conference-leading Spartans of Michigan State (24-5, 15-3).

The Spartans can clinch sole possession of the Big Ten regular season title tonight with a win over the Hawkeyes. After stumbling to start February, Michigan State has won five in a row to clinch at least a tie atop the conference and in the process Head Coach Tom Izzo’s 11th regular season conference title.

Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes have lost two straight and four of their last five. In their two most recent losses, the offense has been an issue generating an average of just 59 points in each.

This is the first meeting of the season between these teams. They have split their last 10 games evenly.

Sparty is 7-2 on the road while Iowa is 12-5 at home this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Michigan State at Iowa

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

City: Iowa City, IA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Spartans at Hawkeyes

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Michigan State Spartans (-285), Iowa Hawkeyes (+225)

Spread: Spartans -6.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Michigan State at Iowa

Michigan State at Iowa: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won its last 3 road games, while Iowa has lost 7 of its last 9

Michigan State’s last 5 road games have stayed under the Total

Michigan State has gone 6-2-1 ATS on the road this season

Iowa has covered the spread in their last 5 games against Michigan State

Michigan State has covered the spread in their last 5 games and 6 of their last 7 this season (19-9-1 ATS for the season)

The UNDER has cashed in Michigan State’s last 6 games and 9 of their last 10 overall

Iowa is 0-4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

