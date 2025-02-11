Northwestern at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Wildcats of Northwestern (13-11, 4-9) travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8).

Neither team takes the court feeling too good about themselves. The Ducks have lost five in a row following Saturday’s 86-74 loss in East Lansing to Michigan State and the Wildcats have lost four of their last five including Saturday’s 76-71 loss at Washington.

Oregon is 8-4 at home while Northwestern is winless on the road (0-7).

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wildcats at Ducks

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 11:00PM EST

11:00PM EST Site: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena City: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Wildcats at Ducks

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Wildcats (+340), Ducks (-450)

Wildcats (+340), Ducks (-450) Spread: Ducks -9.5

Ducks -9.5 Total: 140.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Northwestern at Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Northwestern at Oregon Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Ducks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oregon on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oregon on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Northwestern at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Northwestern at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 142.5.

Wildcats at Ducks: Top betting trends and recent stats

At home this season Oregon has won 4 of 5 games following a defeat

16 of Northwestern’s last 20 games (80%) have gone over the Total

This season Oregon has failed to cover the spread in 8 home games against teams with worse records



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)