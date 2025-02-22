Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7) look to stop their freefall in the Big 12 this afternoon in Lawrence against the Cowboys of Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10).

Kansas has lost two in a row with both losses coming against unranked teams - Utah and BYU. They have lost four of their last six overall and are in sixth place in the Big 12 a full six games behind conference-leading Houston. Let that soak in for a beat.

The perfect tonic may be the Oklahoma State Cowboys who sit fourth from the bottom in the Big 12. That said, they scored 104 Wednesday night in a 104-95 win over UCF in Stillwater.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oklahoma State at Kansas

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Allen Fieldhouse

City: Lawrence, KS

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Cowboys at Jayhawks

Odds: Oklahoma State Cowboys (+800), Kansas Jayhawks (-1400)

Spread: Jayhawks -14.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma State at Kansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Oklahoma State at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 149.5.

Cowboys at Jayhawks: Top betting trends and recent stats

Kansas has won 3 straight at home, while Oklahoma State has lost 9 of its last 11 road games

Kansas’ last 3 at home against Oklahoma State have stayed under the Total

Kansas has failed to cover the spread in its last 3 home games against teams with worse records

