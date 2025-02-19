Oregon at Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8) take a modest two-game winning streak into Iowa City tonight for a Big Ten tilt against the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9).

This is the first of two straight on the road for the Ducks who knocked off Rutgers and Northwestern at home last week. The Hawkeyes gave up 101 points Sunday at Maryland in suffering their fourth loss in their last five games.

The Hawkeyes are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. Despite their recent troubles, however, Iowa is a respectable 11-4 at home this season. Oregon is solid on the road at 4-4 for the season. They are 4-6 in their last 10 overall.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ducks at Hawkeyes

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

City: Iowa City, IA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Ducks at Hawkeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Ducks (-125), Hawkeyes (+105)

Spread: Ducks -1.5

Total: 160.5 points

Oregon at Iowa Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is siding with the Ducks: Oregon ML (-120)

“The Ducks made 13 three-pointers against Rutgers and 21 overall in their last two games as the offense has scored 75 and 81 points. That’s good news for Oregon as they go to Iowa, who has struggled mightily on defense. The Hawkeyes have lost four of the past five games and allowed 82 or more points in three of those four losses. Oregon has lost four straight on the road in Big Ten play, but I like this spot for the Ducks to break that losing streak.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Hawkeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oregon Ducks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 160.5.



Ducks at Hawkeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa has lost 7 of its last 10 games

4 of Oregon’s last 5 road games have gone over the Total

The Ducks have failed to cover in 15 of its 26 games this season

