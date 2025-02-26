Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

One of the late games in college basketball tonight is a Big 12 showdown between the Utah Utes (15-12, 7-9) and the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-5).

The Wildcats have lost three of their last four including their controversial loss last weekend at home to BYU, 96-95. The loss dropped Arizona to 11-3 at home this season.

Utah saw their two-game winning streak snapped Sunday in Florida. UCF knocked them off, 76-72. The loss dropped the Utes to 1-7 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Utah at Arizona

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: McKale Center

City: Tuscon, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Utes at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Utah Utes (+775), Arizona Wildcats (-1400)

Spread: Wildcats -14.5

Total: 155.5 points

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Utes & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Utah at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 155.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Utah at Arizona

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Utes at Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arizona has won 3 straight games against Utah

Utah’s last 3 games have stayed under the Total

Arizona is 15-12 against the spread this season

