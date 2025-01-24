Villanova vs. Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Game Details, Betting Trends, and Stats on January 24

Tonight features a handful of marquee college basketball games including the Big East tilt featuring Villanova (12-4, 5-4) and #10 Marquette (16-3, 7-1). It is their first of two meetings this season.

Eric Dixon scored 29 points in Nova’s 64-63 loss at home to Georgetown on Monday. Marquette rebounded from their first conference loss of the season last Saturday with a 76-59 win at Seton Hall. Kam Jones scored 19 in the win on 7-11 shooting. The Golden Eagles are 10-1 at home this season.

Marquette is 8-2 in their last 10 while Villanova is 6-4.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Wildcats at Golden Eagles

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum City: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Wildcats at Golden Eagles

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Villanova Wildcats (+375), Marquette Golden Eagles (-500)

Villanova Wildcats (+375), Marquette Golden Eagles (-500) Spread: Golden Eagles -9.5

Golden Eagles -9.5 Total: 144.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova at Marquette

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Wildcats vs Golden Eagles Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Golden Eagles game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at +9.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at +9.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 144.5.

Wildcats vs Golden Eagles: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette has two wins ATS in the Big East this season.

Marquette is 3-5 to the OVER in the Big East this season.

The Wildcats are 4-5 ATS in the Big East this season.

Villanova is 5-4 to the OVER in the Big East this season.

Villanova is 2-4 as an underdog this season.

