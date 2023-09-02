College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State

LSU seeks revenge on Florida State in a Top-10 matchup and Vaughn Dalzell thinks Brian Kelly and the Tigers will deliver in Week 1.

LSU (-2.5) vs. Florida State: O/U 56.5

This is my most anticipated game of Week 1, just because of the dramatic fashion that the 2022 meeting ended in.

If you don’t remember, LSU scored a touchdown with no time remaining and had their extra point blocked to lose, 24-23. That was Brian Kelly’s first game with LSU, so that left a sour taste in the Tigers’ mouth.

There is revenge on the mind of the Tigers and I do love my vengeance. Dating back to 1982, Week 1 has featured 22 top-10 matchups and the favorite is 16-6 on the ML, giving LSU a historical trend in their favor.

After suffering that Florida State loss, LSU beat Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn later in the season, catching their stride. Whoever loses this game also loses a significant chance at making the College Football Playoff, so the pressure is on.

Florida State could be an offensive juggernaut with Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, and Jhonny Wilson, but LSU has its athletes too. The Tigers’ offense features Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Mason Taylor, and a plethora of running backs.

Both teams hit the transfer portal hard ranking top six, so this will be a competitive game with two potentially high-flying offenses. The Over isn’t a bad bet by any means, and it’s a strong lean, but I am rolling with LSU to win outright at -130 odds.

I gave this out on our Saturday College Football show that airs on Saturdays from 11 AM ET to noon kickoff and Brad Thomas is on Florida State +2.5 (-120), so this is a good old-fashioned pizza bet between co-workers. Geaux Tigers!

Pick: LSU ML (1u)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.