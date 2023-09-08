Week 2 College Football Player Props Primer

AJ Swann, QB, Vanderbilt at Wake Forest - Over 208.5 Passing Yards

Heading into fall camp AJ Swann had the QB job to himself, beating out Mike Wright and sending him packing to Mississippi State. He went onto solidify his spot and led the Commodores to victory over Hawaii completing 63% of his 30 pass attempts for 258 yards and a 3-to-0 ratio in Week 1. Last week Swann cruised vs. and FBS opponent, but in 2 games so far he had earned a strong 78.6 PFF offensive grade. He faces a Wake Forest D that allowed 270 Pass YPG with a 29-to7 TD/INT ratio in 2022, and will have pure shootout potential considering Vandy’s defensive backfield allowed 291 Pass YPG in 2022 themselves. With Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan surging, give me the Over on Swann’s 208.5 Passing Yards.

Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State vs. Arizona - Under 42.5 Receiving Yards

Unfortunately Mississippi State is not running the air raid offense of yesteryear, as defensive-minded HC Zach Arnett protected his defense by employing a 39 run-to-29 pass ratio for a 57% Run Rate that was unheard of in the Leach era. For his part, Griffin spent 12 snaps lined up in the backfield, receiving two carries, while running just 13 routes (11 slot/2 wide), earning four receptions for 33 receiving yards. He also returns kicks, adding to his total-yardage contributions.

I highlighted the inflated 283.5 passing yards line on Will Rogers earlier this week, a line which has since come down to 260.5. I think this is a bit high as well, as Griffin went 8-4 to the Under on this 42.5 receiving yards number, so I am backing the Under 42.5 Receiving Yards on the versatile “Call of” Tulu Griffin.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame at NC State - Over 79.5 Rushing Yards

ND finally gets to bang heads with a Power 5 caliber opponent after crushing Navy and Tennessee State to open the 2023 campaign. Against Navy, Estime was 5 yards below his Over with one series left and Notre Dame up 40 points. Despite the game being well in hand, new OC Gerard Parker trotted Estime out for the last three carries of the game to secure his rushing Over.

The willingness for ND to use Estime at their clear RB1 bodes well for his Over 79.5 rushing yards, as when he got the requisite 13+ carries in a game, Estime cleared 80 yards 7 of 8 times since last season. So long as Estime can continue to receive the lion’s share totes for the Irish, he is a strong bet to clear his 79.5 rushing yards mark.

Markeise Irving, RB, Oregon at Texas Tech - Over 17.5 Receiving Yards

Oregon nuked Portland State 81-7 last week with Irving breaking 100-yards with just 4 carries. He only caught two passes for 12 yards before hitting the showers in the ultra-lopsided contest, but that usage is not reflective of Irving’s 2022 workload in the receiving game. In fact, Bucky caught at least three passes for 25+ yards in 7-of-his-last-9 games last year, showing his all-purpose value to the Ducks.

This week Oregon faces an up-tempo Texas Tech that ran 85.6 plays per game last season, the most in FBS. With the likelihood of a high scoring affair in play, and the fact Irving’s counterpart Noah Whittington missed Week 1, i’m backing Irving’s Over 17.5 receiving yards.

Notable Movers:

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: Opened 299.5 Passing Yards - Currently 340.5 Passing Yards

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: Opened at 297.5 Passing Yards - Currently 315.5 Passing Yards

Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado: Opened at 63.5 Receiving Yards - Currently 73.5 Receiving Yards

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: Opened at 235.5 Passing Yards - Currently 205.5 Passing Yards

Isaiah Bond, WR, Alabama: Opened at 51.5 Receiving Yards - Currently 41.5 Receiving Yards