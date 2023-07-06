 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Cooper Kupp SB LVI Cover.jpg
2023 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Cooper Kupp SB LVI Cover.jpg
2023 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,
  • Kyle Dvorchak
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Midwest Matchups: John Deere Classic Bets

  • By
  • Josh Culp,
  • By
  • Josh Culp
  
Published July 6, 2023 09:17 AM
Grillo.jpg

Grillo.jpg

John Deere is a company known for their heavy machinery but the John Deere Classic is known for low scores.

The winning score has been 18-under or lower in 13 straight editions.

When looking at the betting board, we want to target golfers with a history of performing well on similar, easy setups. Here are a few tournament matchups that stood out, with that in mind.

Chez Reavie over Beau Hossler - Tournament Matchup (+100)

Hossler has a lot of go-low potential on a course that puts a lot of wedges in your hands and often turns into a putting contest.

That being said, Reavie brings the consistency I like to see in a tournament matchup. He’s also trending with nearly 17 strokes gained on approach in his last three starts.

TPC Deere Run really rewards good iron play and Hossler has lost strokes on approach in 12 of his last 15 events. As long as we can dodge an ulra-low round from Hossler, I think Reavie can coast to a win in this matchup.

Emiliano Grillo over Cameron Young - Tournament Matchup (+115)

We have two golfers heading in opposite directions currently.

Grillo enters with a win and four other top 25s in his last eight events played. On the flip side, Young arrives with seven straight starts without a top-30 finish. It was exciting to see his putter surge out the gate when adding Paul Tesori to the bag, but he’s gone cold with strokes lost putting in five of his last seven starts.

Young will be making his tournament debut while Grillo posted a runner-up finish here last year. TPC Deere Run is a second-shot course that doesn’t give you a lot of holes to flex your power. Young is one of the best drivers on the planet so it’s not ideal anytime you have to put away the big stick and hit to the same spot as the rest of the field.

Add it all up, and Grillo at plus-money looks like very good value here.